LARGO — Less than a week after a man died while searching Taylor Lake for lost flying discs, things were back to normal at Taylor Park. On a blazing June 5 afternoon, bikers and walkers traversed the 156-acre park’s trails, anglers cast lines into the placid lake water, and several dozen members of the Taylor Park Disc Golf Club gathered for their weekly Sunday handicap event. As the players converged around the picnic tables near the course entrance following the event, most club members said they knew 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness, a park regular who was found along the lake’s shoreline by a bystander at around 8 a.m. May 31.

