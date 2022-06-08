ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salas moves on to California’s 22nd Congressional District general election

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Associated Press is projecting Rudy Salas (D) to move forward to California’s 22nd Congressional District. He will be running against David Valadao (R) , Chris Mathys (R) or Adam Thomas Medeiros (R).

Salas’ opponent has not yet been determined as of 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Salas, the current State Assemblyman for the 32nd district, is representing the Democratic party. Salas, 44, was born in Bakersfield, Calif, and graduated from UCLA. He previously served on the Bakersfield City Council.

Congressional District 22 includes portions of Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties, including the whole Cities of Arvin, Avenal, Corcoran, Delano, Lindsay, McFarland, Porterville, Shafter, and Wasco, and portions of the Cities of Bakersfield, Hanford, and Tulare.



