Hemphill County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Washita FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Roberts; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Allison to Pampa to 10 miles south of Fritch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Miami, Fritch, Briscoe, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, New Mobeetie, Allison, Lora, Kingsmill, Codman and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX

