Candidates vying for Montana’s two congressional districts are in the final sprint of their primary campaigns leading up to the June 7 election. In the Western district, five Republicans and three Democrats are jockeying to represent their respective parties on the November ballot. One Libertarian candidate is running unopposed. In the Eastern district, four Republicans, including incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale, are competing for their party’s slot on the ballot. Eastern district voters can also pick between three Democrats and three Libertarians for their parties’ respective ballots.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO