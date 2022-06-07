Ep: 29 – Douglas High year in review

Has Nate Cox thrown away his first and only opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Nevada Wolf Pack? Winning the starting job, though, is not Cox’s biggest concern right now. There is a real chance the 6-foot-9 quarterback won’t even be a member of the team this fall after his arrest last Sunday morning for driving under the influence. Whether Cox is on the team or not this summer will give Wolf Pack fans the first indication of what type of disciplinarian Ken Wilson will be as a head coach. The last thing a rookie head coach needs, after all, is for his potential starting quarterback to have legal troubles.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO