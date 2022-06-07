ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Ep: 29 – Douglas High year in review

Nevada Appeal
 3 days ago

The Behind the Bench staff is joined by high-level photographer, Ron...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Nevada Appeal

Golden takes over Carson High boys' basketball

Carson High has hired a new head coach for the boys basketball program. Tyler Golden will take over a little less than three weeks after previous coach, Jordan Glover, resigned from the helm of the program. Golden was the junior varsity head coach under Glover on last season and assisted...
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for June 8 to 10, 2022

It is fun to see a big girl play ball. She is conspicuously interesting at the bat. The bat is generally a great big board; and she holds it up with both hands; and when she sees the ball a coming, she just fires the bat at it with all her might and then runs as if she were afraid a cow were doing to toss her over the first fence.
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Virgil Green wants to help instill championship DNA back into Nevada football program

Virgil Green is past proof of what Nevada football hopes is future greatness. A two-star wide receiver recruit out of under-recruited Tulare, Calif., Green became a senior captain for Nevada's historic 2010 team that finished 11th in the nation. He then played a decade in the NFL, logging 137 games in the league as a tight end. He achieved all the things current members of the Wolf Pack are fighting for.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

CCHS presents scholarship, awards

Churchill County School High School held its annual Scholarship and Academic Awards night in the high school auditorium on May 23. Students have currently been awarded $723,199 in scholarships. “There are scholarships coming in every day, but I am already overwhelmed with the amount of money these students have been...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Community Bulletin Board

Free concert-in-the-park on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. This performance is presented in cooperation with the mayor, Fallon City Council and city of Fallon. For the past 20 years, Hackensaw Boys have been a hard-touring force of nature in the American roots music world, bringing a punk ferocity to their string band base and a powerful sensitivity to their ballad roots.
FALLON, NV
Nevada Appeal

Churchill students participate in River Wranglers program

Fifth graders from Numa Elementary School and Karl Marsh’s students from Churchill County High School recently participated in Conserve the Carson River workdays on the Carson River in partnership with the River Wranglers. The River Wranglers program began in 1994. Their mission is to promote stewardship of the Carson...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The June 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It’s Buddy Night at the Carson Valley Days Carnival 5 p.m. today with one $35 ticket half off with the purchase of a ticket for full price. Presale tickets are $30 but won’t be accepted tonight. If you’re going to the carnival or anywhere...
GENOA, NV
1069morefm.com

Thursday, June 9, 2022

This morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender five free Primal Angus Thickburgers from Carl’s Jr. In conjunction with the release of “Jurassic: World Dominion!”, Carl’s Jr. is launching a new limited time only Primal menu!. Get ready to awaken your primal cravings at...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City Library hosts summer reading program

Carson City Library takes summer reading underwater with the “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading challenge, starting Saturday through Aug. 6. As the library transforms into an underwater reading haven with coral reefs, orca and blue whales and manta rays swimming overhead, library officials challenge the community to read a cumulative total of 400,000 minutes throughout the challenge weeks. The summer reading challenge kicks off with a party from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday with special activities including the Library’s Digitorium transformed into a virtual aquarium.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

After Uvalde, Furlong speaks to school safety in Carson City

Nineteen children and two teachers died in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The horror of event has touched Carson City, Sheriff Ken Furlong said. “People are afraid. This was an over-the-top horrific event,” he told the Appeal. Though, he added, Carson City is better prepared...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dragon Lights Festival returns to May Arboretum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Dragon Lights Festival returns to the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens from July 1 to Aug. 12. It features 42 lantern sculptures made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights. It runs from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. New at Dragon Lights Reno...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: Is Steamboat Ditch leaking?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Leo Mendelsohn reached out to ask about water that has started accumulating in a field near his neighborhood. The water is collecting near a section of the Steamboat Ditch along Meridian Way which is near Skyline Boulevard. I checked with the city of Reno and...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton moves forward with Stateline medical campus expansion

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health is moving forward with its Stateline Medical Center campus, which will broaden regional medical services, officials announced Thursday. Barton said in a press release that with a growing and active population, healthcare is in high demand. Barton plans to meet these needs...
STATELINE, NV
Nevada Appeal

Joe Santoro: Did Nate Cox throw away his shot?

Has Nate Cox thrown away his first and only opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Nevada Wolf Pack? Winning the starting job, though, is not Cox’s biggest concern right now. There is a real chance the 6-foot-9 quarterback won’t even be a member of the team this fall after his arrest last Sunday morning for driving under the influence. Whether Cox is on the team or not this summer will give Wolf Pack fans the first indication of what type of disciplinarian Ken Wilson will be as a head coach. The last thing a rookie head coach needs, after all, is for his potential starting quarterback to have legal troubles.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 24844

Under NRS 147.010 and NRS 155.020, notice is hereby given that Morgan Harrison has been appointed and qualified by the above-titled court on April 25, 2022 as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kelly Sue Harrison, Deceased. All creditors having claims against the estate are required to file the claims with the clerk of the court within 60 (sixty) days after the mailing or the first publication (as the case may be) of this notice.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Wass performing for Carson Valley Days

Gardnerville troubadour Jakota Wass will be helping to sooth the crowd on Friday night as part of the annual Carson Valley Days celebration. Wass will perform original songs 8-11 p.m. from his “Battle Born” album, which was released earlier this year, during the celebration’s live music night.
GARDNERVILLE, NV

