Effective: 2022-06-08 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood TORNADO WATCH 335 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WETZEL WIRT WOOD

