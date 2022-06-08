ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

LEADING OFF: Angels skid goes on sans Maddon, Correa ready

ESPN
 2 days ago

Free falling toward a dreadful bit of team history, the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday and appointed third base coach Phil Nevin to the role on an interim basis. Los Angeles still lost its 13th straight game Tuesday night against Boston, matching a franchise record. The slide comes weeks...

www.espn.com

ClutchPoints

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Joe Maddon Names 1 Big Disconnect He Had With Angels' Front Office

The Los Angeles Angels fired Joe Maddon on Tuesday amid a 12-game losing streak that offset their hot start. Following the news, Maddon told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that he feels "liberated." The 68-year-old explained that he didn't see eye to eye with the front office's methods of implementing analytics into their decision-making.
MLB
CBS Boston

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during Red Sox series

BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

MLB Power Rankings Week 9: Which red-hot teams soared up our list?

Another week, another change at the top of our MLB Power Rankings. While the powerhouses ruling baseball have separated from the pack early this season, the battle for our No. 1 spot remains an intense one between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers -- with some surging teams making their own cases for big jumps on the list.
MLB
