Salt Lake City, UT

Chinese Olympian Eileen Gu working for Salt Lake Games bid

ESPN
 2 days ago

Eileen Gu, the California-born athlete who won two gold medals for China in freestyle skiing at the recent Beijing Olympics, has signed on to work for Salt Lake City's bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics. Tom Kelly, a spokesman for the bid committee, confirmed Gu's participation to...

www.espn.com

