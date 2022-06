Blake Hood, Brendan Zurbrugg, Tommy Skelding, Bella Graham, Sydney Mercer lead EBC stars

Blake Hood and Brendan Zurbrugg of Alliance, Tommy Skelding and Bella Graham of Marlington and Sydney Mercer of West Branch have been selected as Eastern Buckeye Conference players of the year.

Hood, a senior was selected for boys tennis; Zurbrugg, a sophomore, for boys track & field; Skelding, a junior, for baseball; Graham, a junior, for girls track & field, and Mercer, a senior for softball.

EASTERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE

BASEBALL

Player of the Year: Tommy Skelding, junior, Marlington

Coach of the Year: Cody Jones, Marlington

First Team

Tommy Skelding, junior, Marlington

Brady Noll, senior, Canton South

Parker Varney, senior, Carrollton

Ryan Bruni, sophomore, Alliance

Garret Odey, senior, Marlington

Drew Denham, junior, Marlington

Ahdyn Lautzenheiser, senior, Minerva

Darius Beck, senior, Salem

Nick Wilson, senior, West Branch

Beau Alazaus, sophomore, West Branch

Second Team

Eric Bennett, junior, Alliance

Gavin Wilms, junior, Salem

Ty Young, senior, Alliance

AJ Pierson, sophomore, Canton South

Isaac Moore, senior, Carrollton

Josh Dezenzo, senior, Marlington

Nick Lautzenheiser, senior, Minerva

Blaize Exline, senior, Salem

Hunter Shields, sophomore, West Branch

Danny Grimes, senior, Marlington

Honorable Mention

Alliance: Michael Blackwell, freshman; Curtis Taylor, senior; Canton South: Jack Snyder, sophomore; Clay Mitchell, senior; Carrollton: Cadyn Smith, junior; Brody Wade, senior; Marlington: Connor Evanich, senior; Luke Tortola, senior; Minerva: Dylan Phillips, senior; Erik Murray, senior; Salem: Carson Rhodes, sophomore; Corey Riesen, senior; West Branch: Anthony Perry, freshman; Boston Mulinix, freshman.

SOFTBALL

Player of the Year: Sydney Mercer, senior, West Branch

Coach of the Year: Jessica Collins, Marlington

First Team

Cameryn Mullaly, junior, Alliance

Emma Reese, junior, Alliance

Evelyn Lynn, sophomore, Canton South

Makayla Ball, senior, Carrollton

Emma Jackson, junior, Marlington

Audrey Miller, sophomore, Marlington

Sofia Nase, junior, Marlington

Lydia Brunner, senior, Minerva

Sydney Mercer, senior, West Branch

Ryley Pittman, senior, West Branch

Second Team

Brianna Yoder, junior, Alliance

Summer Glota, senior, Canton South

Jadyn Pidgeon, senior, Carrollton

Chyanne Knapp, junior, Marlington

Ashlyn Maurer, junior, Marlingtn

Maria Walder, freshman, Marlington

Alaina Jackson, junior, Minerva

Jada Shafer, junior, Minerva

Rylie Troy, senior, Salem

Skylar Greeneisen, senior, West Branch

Honorable Mention

Alliance: Reese Grisez, senior; Megan Hippely, junior; Canton South: Amber Dedmon, sophomore; Marissa Zaleski, freshman; Carrollton: Maleyna Havens, sophomore; Rylee Mercer, sophomore; Marlington: Ava Collins, junior; Faith Savage, freshman; Minerva: Bella Murray, junior; Alyssa Risden, senior; Salem: Channing Toy, freshman; Chase Toy, junior; West Branch: Ragan Greeneisen, freshman; Tori McKay, senior.

BOYS TENNIS

Player of the Year: Blake Hood, senior, Alliance

Coach of the Year: Keith Parker, Salem

First Team

Blake Hood, senior, Alliance

Tyler Parker, senior, Salem

Trevor Paul, senior, Canton South

Noah Johnson, junior, West Branch

Christian Chappell, junior, Salem

Nick French, senior, Salem

Second Team

Alec Goodwin, senior, Marlington

Sophie Faulenbach, junior, Salem

Landon Blevins, sophomore, Alliance

Josh Tarter, sophomore, Marlington

Anderson Hyland, sophomore, Marlington

Gavin Giovanelli, senior, Canton South

Jordan Soderstrom, senior, Canton South

Honorable Mention

Alliance: Donovan Romeo, junior; Canton South: Kylar Howard, sophomore; Tom Babik, senior; Dustin Kuhn, junior; Marlington: Luke Dipold, sophomore; Salem: Zach Parker, sophomore; Drake Harkleroad, senior; Luke DeLand, sophomore; Caden Zion, freshman, West Branch; Aaron Brown, junior

BOYS TRACK

Athlete of the Year: Brendan Zurbrugg, sophomore, Alliance

Coach of the Year: Austin Noel, Salem

First Team

Brendan Zurbrugg, sophomore, Alliance

Cohen Boyce, junior, Marlington

Noah Graham, senior, Marlington

Lucas Ryan, freshman, Marlington

Colin Cernansky, sophomore, Marlington

Squirt Williams, junior, Alliance

Tyion Miles, junior, Alliance

Cavail Nicholson, freshman, Alliance

Nino Hill, freshman, Alliance

Connor Shingleton, senior, Minerva

Kayden Davis, junior, Alliance

Ovie Jones, junior, Alliance

Dru DeShields, junior, West Branch

Nash Minor, junior, Marlington

Liam Blake, senior, Marlington

Carson Stockman, senior, Salem

Dillon Murray, junior, Salem

Second Team

Sam Walter, senior, Salem

Caden Nicholson, junior, Alliance

Nathan Baker, junior, Carrollton

Davib Koskinen, senior, Salem

Lucas Ziegler, senior, Salem

Collin Helmick, junior, Salem

Andrew Wilson, senior, Salem

Cayden Coleman, senior, West Branch

Christian Martig, junior, West Branch

Dru DeShields, junior, West Branch

Ryan Irwin, senior, West Branch

Cam Jaquette, senior, Salem

Austin Sinkovich, senior, Salem

Blaize Exline, senior, Salem

Michael Hixson, senior, Salem

Mike Nicholls, sophomore, Marlington

Matthew Cederbloom, sophomore, West Branch

Michael Kanagy, junior, West Branch

Carter Lewis, junior, Alliance

Ryan Kamperman, junior, Salem

Honorable Mention

Alliance: Jordan Schwartz, junior; Jaezen Lewis, freshman; Canton South: Akil Martin, senior; Cooper Robbins, senior; Carrollton: Logan Beaver, junior; Austin Colletti, senior; Marlington: Walter Bungard, senior; Casey Miller, sophomore; Minerva: Garret Ault, junior; Braxton Davis, junior; Salem: Will Madison, sophomore; Cam Chambers, senior; West Branch: Jed Smith, senior; Josiah Hicks, senior.

GIRLS TRACK

Athlete of the Year: Bella Graham, junior, Marlington

Coach of the Year: Bethany Glasser, Salem

First Team

Rylee Hutton, sophomore, Salem

Elizabeth Mason, junior, Marlington

Megan Stafford, sophomore, Salem

Molly Hopple, senior, Salem

Maggie Hopple, freshman, Salem

Maggie Hall, freshman, Salem

Lauren Gossett, sophomore, West Branch

Sophia Gregory, sophomore, West Branch

Kennedy Berger, sophomore, West Branch

Anna Lippiatt, senior, West Branch

Bella Graham, junior, Marlington

Zoe Sanders, sophomore, West Branch

Elizabeth Funkhouser, junior, Carrollton

Ella Double, junior, Salem

Zoie Reid, junior, Salem

Kaylee Carlisle, sophomore, Salem

Abby Wheeler, senior, Minerva

Cleo Mueller, junior, Minerva

Second Team

Emmerson Frank, sophomore, Alliance

Isabella Guappone, junior, Alliance

Hera Hoffee, junior, Minerva

Layla Crissman, freshman, Minerva

Hannah Ison, freshman, Minerva

Jenna Cassidy, senior, Minerva

Raelin Pim, junior, Salem

Ella Smith, sophomore, Alliance

Avery Horning, freshman, Alliance

Emily Sprowl, junior, West Branch

La'Kasja Edwards, junior, Alliance

Claire Brunner, junior, West Branch

Honorable Mention

Alliance: Mallory Chunat, senior; X'nai Hatcher, junior; Canton South: Alexis Justice, senior; Jazmine Matheson, junior; Carrollton: Josie Burgett, senior; Elizabeth Potts, senior; Marlington: Lauren Keithley, senior; Arianna Painter, senior; Minerva: Madeline Crissman, senior; Lilah Sanor, freshman; Salem: Makenna Rudy, junior; Jaclyn Watkins, senior; West Branch: Alexis Gregory, junior; Clarice Martin, freshman.