Softball | West Branch's Sydney Mercer, Marlington's Audrey Miller are All-Ohioans

West Branch senior Sydney Mercer and Marlington sophomore Audrey Miller have been named to the Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Ohio team in Division II.

Mercer, who recently announced she would attend Mount Union and play softball, was selected to the second team.

Miller was selected honorable mention.

Mercer, who was the Eastern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year, batted .600 (51-of-85) with 14 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 45 runs scored and 40 RBIs. She led West Branch to a 17-7 record.

Collins batted .494 (44 of 89) with 41 runs scores, 44 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 47 RBIs, helping the Dukes to a 21-2 record, the EBC championship and a berth in the Div. II district championship game.