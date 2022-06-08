ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Softball | West Branch's Sydney Mercer, Marlington's Audrey Miller are All-Ohioans

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
West Branch senior Sydney Mercer and Marlington sophomore Audrey Miller have been named to the Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Ohio team in Division II.

Mercer, who recently announced she would attend Mount Union and play softball, was selected to the second team.

Miller was selected honorable mention.

Mercer, who was the Eastern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year, batted .600 (51-of-85) with 14 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 45 runs scored and 40 RBIs. She led West Branch to a 17-7 record.

Collins batted .494 (44 of 89) with 41 runs scores, 44 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 47 RBIs, helping the Dukes to a 21-2 record, the EBC championship and a berth in the Div. II district championship game.

Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

The best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

