Santa Fe, NM

An Artist’s Summer

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom self-publishing to filmmaking, three local artists checked in with SFR to offer a glimpse into their lifestyles and creative ingenuity, plus the scoop on what they’re up to this summer. Filmmaker, actor and photographer Robert I. Mesa tells SFR he’s often called to coastal cities or overseas...

www.sfreporter.com

Santa Fe Reporter

SFR Picks—Week of June 8

Having already trained as a painter and illustrator, Santa Fe/Texas-based artist and educator Ira Greenberg found himself drawn to digital arts and the early-aughts Adobe software programs that made such a practice possible. “What happened was that it sort of bothered me, because I felt like I was using somebody...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Save the Date

Summer in Santa Fe is a reliably good time, both for sponanteous leisure and with events that have occurred annually for a century alongside brand new ideas and gatherings. Here’s a list to get you started. (And don’t forget the music highlights!) JUNE. 15. Indigenous Ways Festival: This...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hayes These Days

Few names carry over from generation to generation in Santa Fe like Joe Hayes. In fact, it would be a downright challenge to find a library or bookstore around here without at least one Hayes title on the shelf. Still, the author of The Day It Snowed Tortillas and A Heart Full of Turquoise ended his 40-year stint at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian last year, leading many to believe he’d given up in-person storytelling. Not so. Hayes is revving up story engines again for a series of events at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art (Museum Hill, 750 Camino Lejo, (505) 982-2226), starting July 17. And while the space might be smaller than the Wheelwright, Hayes suspects his summertime tradition won’t be lacking when it comes to attendees.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Ruckus in the Railyard

Nothing compares to a companion of likely German lineage to help execute an ambitious plan in a short time window—focus and precision are essential. That’s why my friend Rob is the obvious choice to join my Summer Guide assignment: Spend a few hours in the Railyard (Market and Alcaldesa streets), down some drinks, maybe eat something and see what sort of mischief you can cause.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

3 Questions With Thoma Foundation Director Holly Harrison

Oh, dip—the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation hired itself its first-ever director, and her name is Holly Harrison. In a nutshell, the foundation takes the Thomas’s collection and makes it viewable through its Art Vault space in Santa Fe and elsewhere. It also facilitates educational opportunities, talks, workshops and other such happenings across the Southwest and beyond. Harrison joins after stints at the Mississippi Museum of Art and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, so we lobbed some Qs her way.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Letters to the Editor

Zing! This is why I love the Reporter. It surprised me to learn that, so early in the growing season, the lower Santa Fe River flow at La Bajada has already dropped to zero. Even as Santa Fe residents enjoy the benefits of Santa Fe’s Living River ordinance with a sweet trickle watering cottonwoods in our urban reach, the lower reach, where traditional farms need it, runs dry. This and earlier articles illustrate the ongoing conflict between La Bajada and Cochiti over scarce river flow and Santa Fe’s role in it.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Pride, But Outside

An alarming number of anti-LGBT bills have been introduced across the country in 2022. There’s a fear of a national rollback, especially after a SCOTUS opinion leaked last month that would gut reproductive freedom and that telegraphs a larger assault on gay marriage and other rights. Meanwhile, state legislatures advocate for humiliating trans children to garner a few votes, and queer existence is being censored in Florida schools. In short? Clouds loom, and Pride in 2022 holds a different, cautious significance for those who know there’s a nasty fight ahead.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Eavesdropper

—Overheard from a food truck cook on a cell phone call during the Fuego home opener. Mail letters to PO Box 4910 Santa Fe, NM 87502 or email them to editor[at]sfreporter.com. Letters (no more than 200 words) should refer to speciﬁc articles in the Reporter. Letters will be edited for space and clarity.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Universally Adored

No one can say Santa Fe is facing a pizza shortage these days. With new-ish restaurants Esquina and Door 38 emerging from the folks behind Paloma and The Burger Stand respectively; the newly opened Santa Fe Pizza Gallery; and Tender Fire Kitchen working on taking its pop-up to a new brick and mortar level, the landscape has been plentiful. Still, it seems Santa Feans’ love affair with what we can likely call the most universally adored food isn’t even close to slowing down, and fledgling pop-up Cosmic Pie Pizza (905 W Alameda St., cosmic-pie.square.site) has now achieved regular weekend service status.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Severe Burn

In the aftermath of a forest fire, the public’s eye is drawn to blackened hills and charred structures. But the story of a wildfire’s severity—and the forest’s future—is often buried beneath the soil. The dirt plays a vital role in a forest. Analyzing it offers...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Cleaning the Books

It’s not only a matter of public trust, but Santa Fe could be jeopardizing critical funding. So goes the warning from Stephanie Telles, a director with the State Auditor’s government accountability office, regarding the city’s persistently late audit. She’s concerned about Santa Fe’s books. As...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Community Connection

A project to create an alternative route to the southern end of Richards Avenue and to better serve as an Interstate 25 frontage road is set to begin this summer after years of planning, although some residents are concerned it won’t be enough to alleviate future traffic congestion in the Santa Fe Community College District.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

2022 Primary Election Results

New Mexico Republicans on Tuesday chose former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November election. With 58% of the ballots cast in his favor as of presstime, Ronchetti dispatched with his top opponent, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or...
SANTA FE, NM

