Santa Fe, NM

Universally Adored

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one can say Santa Fe is facing a pizza shortage these days. With new-ish restaurants Esquina and Door 38 emerging from the folks behind Paloma and The Burger Stand respectively; the newly opened Santa Fe Pizza Gallery; and Tender Fire Kitchen working on taking its pop-up to a new brick...

Santa Fe Reporter

Walking With Words

Always trump screen-time. Poetry and time spent among the birds and bees are, objectively, two things that could enrich everyone’s lives. The newly established Haiku Trail at the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary (1800 Upper Canyon Road, (505) 983-4609), part of Arizona and New Mexico’s over-arching Audubon Southwest, meets both those needs nicely. The confluence of nature and literary arts comes in the form of intentionally placed and thoughtfully curated three-line poems spread across the grounds of the environmental center—plus the featured poets are all local.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Ruckus in the Railyard

Nothing compares to a companion of likely German lineage to help execute an ambitious plan in a short time window—focus and precision are essential. That’s why my friend Rob is the obvious choice to join my Summer Guide assignment: Spend a few hours in the Railyard (Market and Alcaldesa streets), down some drinks, maybe eat something and see what sort of mischief you can cause.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Save the Date

Summer in Santa Fe is a reliably good time, both for sponanteous leisure and with events that have occurred annually for a century alongside brand new ideas and gatherings. Here’s a list to get you started. (And don’t forget the music highlights!) JUNE. 15. Indigenous Ways Festival: This...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

An Artist’s Summer

From self-publishing to filmmaking, three local artists checked in with SFR to offer a glimpse into their lifestyles and creative ingenuity, plus the scoop on what they’re up to this summer. Filmmaker, actor and photographer Robert I. Mesa tells SFR he’s often called to coastal cities or overseas for...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Lifestyle
Santa Fe, NM
Food & Drinks
Santa Fe Reporter

SFR Picks—Week of June 8

Having already trained as a painter and illustrator, Santa Fe/Texas-based artist and educator Ira Greenberg found himself drawn to digital arts and the early-aughts Adobe software programs that made such a practice possible. “What happened was that it sort of bothered me, because I felt like I was using somebody...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hayes These Days

Few names carry over from generation to generation in Santa Fe like Joe Hayes. In fact, it would be a downright challenge to find a library or bookstore around here without at least one Hayes title on the shelf. Still, the author of The Day It Snowed Tortillas and A Heart Full of Turquoise ended his 40-year stint at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian last year, leading many to believe he’d given up in-person storytelling. Not so. Hayes is revving up story engines again for a series of events at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art (Museum Hill, 750 Camino Lejo, (505) 982-2226), starting July 17. And while the space might be smaller than the Wheelwright, Hayes suspects his summertime tradition won’t be lacking when it comes to attendees.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Eavesdropper

—Overheard from a food truck cook on a cell phone call during the Fuego home opener. Mail letters to PO Box 4910 Santa Fe, NM 87502 or email them to editor[at]sfreporter.com. Letters (no more than 200 words) should refer to speciﬁc articles in the Reporter. Letters will be edited for space and clarity.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Letters to the Editor

Zing! This is why I love the Reporter. It surprised me to learn that, so early in the growing season, the lower Santa Fe River flow at La Bajada has already dropped to zero. Even as Santa Fe residents enjoy the benefits of Santa Fe’s Living River ordinance with a sweet trickle watering cottonwoods in our urban reach, the lower reach, where traditional farms need it, runs dry. This and earlier articles illustrate the ongoing conflict between La Bajada and Cochiti over scarce river flow and Santa Fe’s role in it.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Pride, But Outside

An alarming number of anti-LGBT bills have been introduced across the country in 2022. There’s a fear of a national rollback, especially after a SCOTUS opinion leaked last month that would gut reproductive freedom and that telegraphs a larger assault on gay marriage and other rights. Meanwhile, state legislatures advocate for humiliating trans children to garner a few votes, and queer existence is being censored in Florida schools. In short? Clouds loom, and Pride in 2022 holds a different, cautious significance for those who know there’s a nasty fight ahead.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Severe Burn

In the aftermath of a forest fire, the public’s eye is drawn to blackened hills and charred structures. But the story of a wildfire’s severity—and the forest’s future—is often buried beneath the soil. The dirt plays a vital role in a forest. Analyzing it offers...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

2022 Primary Election Results

New Mexico Republicans on Tuesday chose former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November election. With 58% of the ballots cast in his favor as of presstime, Ronchetti dispatched with his top opponent, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or...
SANTA FE, NM

