Santa Fe, NM

2022 Primary Election Results

Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico Republicans on Tuesday chose former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November election. With 58% of the ballots cast in his favor as of presstime, Ronchetti dispatched with his top opponent, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth...

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers speak ahead of January 6th Committee hearing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are speaking ahead of tonight’s January 6th committee hearing. “It’s crucial that the American people actually know the truth about what happened on January 6th. And that those who are responsible are held accountable. And that’s what these committee hearings are all about. That’s what tonight is about,” said […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

After a heated primary, New Mexico’s November election could be brutal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a contentious June primary election in key races like the Republican nomination for New Mexico Governor and the Democratic nomination for Attorney General, the forecast is full for more political mudslinging in the November general election. That’s the take from KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez, who spoke to KRQE News 13’s Chris […]
ELECTIONS
KOAT 7

What's ahead in the race for New Mexico's next governor?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Each party has spoken and now New Mexico’s final two candidates for governor are gearing up for the next phase of their campaigns. So, what does that look like leading up to the November election?. Right now, there’s a big focus on TV ads and...
ELECTIONS
Rio Grande Sun

Sanchez Unseats Montoya in District 40 and Herrera, Romero Hold On

Three moderate challengers contested three comparatively progressive incumbent state representatives in the valley for the June 7 Democratic primary. One of them was successful. Joseph Sanchez defeated incumbent Roger Montoya to run to win back his state House seat in District 40. Sanchez won 57 percent of votes, according to...
ESPANOLA, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Elections
Santa Fe County, NM
Government
Santa Fe County, NM
Elections
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Cuba, NM
County
Santa Fe County, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
rrobserver.com

Albuquerque city councilor buys Corrales Comment

The Corrales Comment has been sold to Albuquerque city councilor and newspaper publisher, Pat Davis. Owner and founder Jeff Radford, a journalistic icon in Corrales, has retired after 40 years in the business. Under Radford’s direction, the newspaper provided village residents a local, independent news source since 1982. Whether...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms related to the virus. City officials say the mayor will be isolating and following proper COVID-19 protocols. Due to the mayor's positive tests, he will not be appearing at any events this weekend including Pridefest, Summerfest, and he will not be meeting with President Biden during his trip to New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Democrats, Republicans Gear Up for Competitive Race for Governor

Dems, GOP gear up for competitive race for governor. Tuesday’s primary election results set the stage for a potentially competitive gubernatorial race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. Research & Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff tells the Albuquerque Journal the national climate heading into the midterm general election Nov. 8 could influence the governor’s race here. “It just makes it more challenging for the Democratic incumbent during the campaign,” Sanderoff said. “The Democrats—in no way, shape or form—can take this race for granted.” The state Democratic Party yesterday issued a news release characterizing Ronchetti and GOP lieutenant governor candidate Ant Thornton—along with Republican Secretary of State candidate Audrey Trujillo—as “dangerous,” writing: “With a Ronchetti/Thornton/Trujillo ticket, the New Mexico GOP is on a warpath to destroy rights that have been protected in New Mexico and the country for decades, such as access to reproductive health care, the right to gay marriage, and they would dismantle all of the progress for families that New Mexico Democrats have accomplished” under Lujan Grisham. On the GOP side, a national group associated with the Republican Party, Get Families Back to Work, launched an ad attacking the governor. As the Journal notes, several national political rating sites, such as The Cook Political Report and Politico classify the race as leaning toward a Democratic win.
ELECTIONS
The Amarillo Pioneer

Ronchetti Wins GOP Primary for New Mexico Governor

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti will be the Republican nominee for New Mexico governor this year after defeating four other candidates to claim his party’s nomination for the job on Tuesday night. According to unofficial election results from New Mexico, Ronchetti won the support of 58 percent of Republican...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Justin Greene
Person
Hector Balderas
KRQE News 13

Who’s spent the most money on the New Mexico 2022 primary?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 primary elections have the possibility of shaking up the politics of the state. After debates over the politics of COVID-19 lockdowns, statewide funding, and extended discussions on crime, many state and local candidates want to bring big changes to New Mexico. But to get there, they need to make it […]
ELECTIONS
KVIA

FINAL RESULTS: Doña Ana County June 7 primary election

DOÑA ANA COUNTY - A total of 15,400 voters in Doña Ana County cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election, reflecting a turnout of 16.35% of registered major party voters, according to the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office. This marked a decrease from the 2020 election, when...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans picked a seasoned TV broadcaster to take on New Mexico’s incumbent Democratic governor, nominating former network meteorologist Mark Ronchetti on his pledges to rein in state spending, shore up policing and unleash already record-setting oil production. Ronchetti won Tuesday’s primary by a...
ELECTIONS
Rio Grande Sun

Española and Rio Arriba to Share $4M Settlement from Historic Opioid Lawsuit

The City of Española and Rio Arriba County will receive an approximate $4.1 million combined from a settlement that resulted from a nationwide lawsuit against three opioid distributors and one manufacturer. “It is the biggest and most complicated case in the history of the U.S., bar none,” Luis Robles,...
#Primary Election#Election Local#Republican Primary#Planned Parenthood#Election Fraud#Republicans#Democratic#Brig#Us Senate#Sfr#Gop
KRQE News 13

Raul Torrez wins democratic nomination in attorney general race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a heated campaign between Raul Torrez and Brian Colon in the democratic primary race for Attorney General, unofficial numbers show Raul Torrez winning the nomination. Torrez was sworn in as the Bernalillo County District Attorney in January 2017 and has suggested his years as a prosecutor gave him more credibility and experience […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Rio Arriba District 2 Commissioner Race Too Close to Call

Vote totals are within one percent, which is too close to call, between the top two of five candidates for County Commission District 2, with incumbent Christine Bustos trailing both Alex Naranjo and Ruben Archuleta. In District 1 (two of the three seats are up for election), Brandon Bustos is...
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Brian Colón loses in democratic attorney general race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic Attorney General candidate Brian Colón has lost the race to Raul Torrez according to unofficial numbers. Colón hosted his election watch party at his home in Albuquerque. He said he likes to spend election nights with his closest friends and family. Colón...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rebecca Dow concedes GOP nomination for governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rebecca Dow, the second-place candidate among the Republicans, pledged to continue fighting for her party during her concession speech. “I started this campaign with one goal in mind, to make MLG a one-term governor. I’m right here today as ready to fight tomorrow as I was yesterday, to make sure MLG is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KRQE News 13

New Mexico creates prescription drug price task force

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico is establishing a new prescription drug price task force under a new executive order signed Thursday. According to a news release, the task force will “analyze and report solutions to manager and minimize the costs of prescriptions for New Mexicans.” By the end of August, the […]
POLITICS
The Associated Press

5 Republicans vie for governor in New Mexico primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican voters are choosing a nominee for New Mexico governor from a field of five candidates in Tuesday’s primary election campaign dominated by concerns about the economy, violent crime and security at the southern U.S. border. The winner of Tuesday’s GOP contest will...
KOAT 7

The race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

On Tuesday, voters will decide the democratic winner in the 2nd Congressional District. New Mexico has three districts. Districts 1 and three are represented by Democrats, while District 2 is represented by Republican Yvette Herrell. Herrell won her seat in Congress in this old congressional district map, but with the...
POLITICS

