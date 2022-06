No one can say Santa Fe is facing a pizza shortage these days. With new-ish restaurants Esquina and Door 38 emerging from the folks behind Paloma and The Burger Stand respectively; the newly opened Santa Fe Pizza Gallery; and Tender Fire Kitchen working on taking its pop-up to a new brick and mortar level, the landscape has been plentiful. Still, it seems Santa Feans’ love affair with what we can likely call the most universally adored food isn’t even close to slowing down, and fledgling pop-up Cosmic Pie Pizza (905 W Alameda St., cosmic-pie.square.site) has now achieved regular weekend service status.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO