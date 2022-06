Windsor advances to Class L baseball final

State police took part in the pursuit Thursday morning of two men in a Home Depot rental truck carrying over 1000 gallons of stolen cooking oil. At least some of the oil was stolen from restaurants in Old Saybrook, according to the local police department. The incident began around 9:40 a.m., when local police received a 911 call from the owner of a pizza restaurant, who said he interrupted men stealing cooking oil. He said the men drove to another restaurant nearby and attempt to steal oil there as well. Employees of that restaurant confronted the men, and they fled, according to police.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO