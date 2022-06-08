ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Rockies beat Giants, 5-3

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYQLJ_0g3xHTxe00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Connor Joe homered leading off the game, pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon connected for a three-run shot and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Germán Márquez shook off a shaky start and struck out seven in six innings for his first road win this season. Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk each had two hits to help the Rockies end a four-game losing streak.

Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer for the Giants. San Francisco has lost four of six.

Joe homered on the fifth pitch from Carlos Rodón but had to wait to circle the bases. Umpires initially ruled Joe's hit a double and had him stop at second base before replay overturned the call. That extended Joe's on-base streak to 33 games, the second-longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a Rockies player since DJ LeMahieu's 38-game run in 2016.

The Giants led 3-1 following Flores' home run and Luis Gonzalez's RBI single.

Colorado pulled to 3-2 in the third, had a runner thrown out at the plate in the fourth, then went ahead when Blackmon homered into McCovey Cove. It came after Jose Iglesias and Grichuk singled off Zack Littell (1-2).

Márquez (2-5) labored through a 34-pitch first inning but recovered and kept the Giants in check for the next five. Márquez, who lost his first three starts away from home, walked four and allowed three runs and four hits.

Tyler Kinley and Alex Colomé each retired three batters. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

Rodón allowed four hits and two runs but left after throwing 98 pitches in four innings. The left-hander struck out five and walked one.

NEW ADDITION

Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero went 0 for 4 after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford left in the fifth inning because of right quad tightness. … RHP Alex Cobb was placed on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain. OF/1B Darin Ruf returned from the bereavement list. … LHP Sam Long was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and INF Jason Vosler was optioned down.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 5.40 ERA) faces the Giants for the first time since leaving his start against them on May 16 after two innings with a lower back strain. San Francisco LHP Alex Wood (3-5, 4.66) has lost his last three starts, allowing 10 earned runs over 14 innings during that span.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants squander early lead in loss to Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- In the middle innings on Tuesday, the Giants lost their most important defensive player and then the game. The struggling bullpen had another meltdown, with Charlie Blackmon taking Jose Alvarez into McCovey Cove to flip the score in the sixth inning of a game the Colorado Rockies would hold on to win 5-3.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Expected To Miss "Significant Time" With Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays rotation was dealt a tough injury blow Wednesday. According to baseball columnist Jon Heyman, "Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to miss significant time with his forearm injury. Currently on the IL and gathering multiple opinions." The veteran left-hander was placed on 15-day IL last week with forearm...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Homer
numberfire.com

Rockies' Elehuris Montero batting seventh on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Montero will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Montero for 6.7 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Padres host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

LINE: Padres -263, Rockies +214; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to begin a four-game series. San Diego is 35-22 overall and 15-11 at home. The Padres have a 22-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits. Colorado...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Wilmer Flores receives Wednesday off

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will take a seat after Darin Ruf was picked as Wednesday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 157 batted balls this season, Flores has recorded a 6.4% barrel rate and a .339 expected...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy