The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I have a decent full time job. Nobody knows that I've been camping in the woods for the past 5 years, besides my family and my partner. I love it. I've made a yurt and I'm about to make another. The time I spend outside in the forest calms me so much. I know not everyone could or would want to have this life. But I love it.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO