The City Council is considering increasing our property taxes again, even though they just increased them last year. This increase would be to fund a 5% pay raise for the City’s employees. Being a government retiree myself, I support paying these employees competitively, so long as the City doesn’t break the taxpayers’ backs. Their work is important to us all. The question is whether all of the City’s services are more essential than our citizens’ ability to sustain ourselves.

TREMONTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO