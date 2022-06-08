Iowa Primary Results

Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) About a month ago, I wrote about HB 2090. Some have said that bill was one of the best the legislature passed this session. HB 2090 does four things. (1) It returns $500 million to you, the Missouri income tax payer, in the form of a rebate check to give back excess tax money that state government acquired but did not spend. If signed into law by the governor, each citizen could receive up to $500 per person ($1000 per couple) by the end of this year as long as they paid in income tax and their annual income is less than $150,000 ($300,000 per couple). (2) It says that no state government employee will have to get a Covid vaccination as a work requirement. (3) It says wedding venues will not have to charge you sales tax for a wedding ceremony, and will no longer be penalized for not collecting the tax in the past. Weddings will be treated as a service (which is not sales taxable), not a tangible good or entertainment event (which is sales taxable). (4) State government employees will be allowed a choice of a monthly paycheck or semi-monthly paycheck.

