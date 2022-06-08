ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold County, IA

Iowa Primary Results

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoard of Supervisors (Vote for 1) Republicans Janet Pierson for Treasurer, Erica Cook for Recorder, and Charlene...

Grassley Wins Iowa GOP Primary, Will Face Franken in General Election

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) (Radio Iowa) The Associated Press and other media organizations have declared Chuck Grassley the winner of the G-O-P’s nomination as he seeks an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. Grassley released a video message after the race was called. “Thank you to all of you...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

THE EGGLESTON REPORT – CALL THE GOVERNOR

Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) About a month ago, I wrote about HB 2090. Some have said that bill was one of the best the legislature passed this session. HB 2090 does four things. (1) It returns $500 million to you, the Missouri income tax payer, in the form of a rebate check to give back excess tax money that state government acquired but did not spend. If signed into law by the governor, each citizen could receive up to $500 per person ($1000 per couple) by the end of this year as long as they paid in income tax and their annual income is less than $150,000 ($300,000 per couple). (2) It says that no state government employee will have to get a Covid vaccination as a work requirement. (3) It says wedding venues will not have to charge you sales tax for a wedding ceremony, and will no longer be penalized for not collecting the tax in the past. Weddings will be treated as a service (which is not sales taxable), not a tangible good or entertainment event (which is sales taxable). (4) State government employees will be allowed a choice of a monthly paycheck or semi-monthly paycheck.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Parson Signs Law, Loosening Some Licensing Restrictions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) Governor Mike Parson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Adds Thousands of Fish Structures to Lake Map Website

(Radio Iowa) Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources is adding more than two-thousand fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the D-N-R, says it’s valuable information for anyone who’s on the hunt for fish.
Missouri Court Sides With Greitens on Message-Deleting App

FILE- In this May 17, 2018, photo, then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens' political future seemed doomed by scandal when he resigned as Missouri governor. Now, he appears primed to test whether Sen. Roy Blunt's retirement provides a path for redemption within a Republican Party searching for direction after former President Donald Trump's election loss. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Competition is Underway to Crown a New Miss Iowa

(Radio Iowa) A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 30 candidates who will be taking part in a combined program, 14 in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest and 16 who hope to become the next Miss Iowa.
Congressman Blaine Leutkemeyer’s Small Business Committee Hears from Military Veteran Entrepreneurs

(MISSOURINET) – Wednesday on Capitol Hill- Missouri Congressman Blaine Leutkemeyer and his colleagues on the U-S House Committee on Small Business addressed the needs of veteran-run small businesses. Leutkemeyer is ranking member of the committee. The Congressman from Central and Eastern Missouri says small business have extra challenges right...
Plans for UNI Fast Track Teacher Program Approved

The State Board of Education has approved plans by the University of Northern Iowa to offer an online accelerated elementary education and special education teacher program. U-N-I’s Director of Education Preparation, Benjamin Forsyth says courses in this program will be offered in eight-week, eight-credit terms. “The way we had...
One Of Three South Western Missouri Jail Escapees Captured In Wyoming

(MISSOURINET) – One of the three inmates who escaped last week from the Barry County Jail in southwestern Missouri has been captured in Wyoming. Marshall Griffin has details:. Two other Barry County inmates that escaped last week with Blevins — Matthew Allen Crawford and Lance Justin Stephens — are...
Allied Arts Sculpture Walk 2022 – 2023 Winners Announced

The Allied Arts Council has announced the 2022-2023 Sculpture Walk winners during their reception to kick off the new season. In first place was the mixed media “Yessssss….I’m Talkin’ to You” sculpture by Justin Deister of Louisville, Colorado. His sculpture is located on the corner of 7th and Felix Street.
Colorado Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

A Colorado man was arrested in Holt COunty Tuesday evening on multiple felony drug charges. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Englewood, Colorado resident Lukas M. Vanderheiden was arrested at 7:10 P.M. Tuesday on three felony counts possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of between 10 and 35 grams of marijuana and was cited for operating a vehicle in a crewless and imprudent manner.
St. Joseph Man Charged With Felony Pair in Grundy County Court

A Saint Joseph man faces two felony charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Rick Wattenbarger faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from March 21. The court fixed Wattenbarger’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only with special conditions....
