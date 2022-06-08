Dayton Summer Music Series to sound off with Jazz Festival this weekend

Microphone stock image ( Noam Galai/Getty Images)

DAYTON — This weekend Jazz lovers will fill the Levitt Pavilion for the kick-off of the city of Dayton’s Summer Music Series.

The Dayton Jazz Festival will take place from 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

It will feature live performances from groups like The Tucki Bailey Band and The Heavy Hitters.

The series will also feature a Blues Festival in July, the Funk Festival in August and the Reggae Festival in September.

