Dayton Summer Music Series to sound off with Jazz Festival this weekend
DAYTON — This weekend Jazz lovers will fill the Levitt Pavilion for the kick-off of the city of Dayton’s Summer Music Series.
The Dayton Jazz Festival will take place from 1-8 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free.
It will feature live performances from groups like The Tucki Bailey Band and The Heavy Hitters.
The series will also feature a Blues Festival in July, the Funk Festival in August and the Reggae Festival in September.
