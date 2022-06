On Thursday, June 9, guests gathered at Hive & Colony, Nashville's newest bespoke menswear showroom at The Mall at Green Hills!. Stylish Nashvillians mixed and mingled, learned more about Hive & Colony's bespoke process and were fitted for suits, and enjoyed light refreshments like bubbly and bourbon, plus small bites from Dream Events & Catering.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO