Food banks expect a further surge in demand for help from struggling families this summer unless the government expands support for parents over the school holidays.The Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) said some food banks were having to cut down on the size of parcels, as the cost of living crisis pushes them to breaking point.Yet ministers are resisting calls to extend free school meal eligibility and payments available during the holidays, despite fears one million children could go hungry.Desperate food bank bosses told The Independent they expected the summer break to “push yet more through the doors” – and...

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO