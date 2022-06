Happy Friday, everyone! We had some heavy action on Thursday despite a short slate of games but we'll lead today with a team that needed something good to happen to them more than any other team -- the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani played hero ball on Thursday to help the Angels end a 14-game skid that included the decision -- toward the back end -- to fire manager Joe Maddon. Ohtani threw seven innings of one-run ball and struck out six along the way but he also delivered a two-run homer in the 5th inning. Ohtani was electric with the bat and with his arm, at one point hitting 101 MPH on the gun. The Angels took this one 5-2 against the Red Sox.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO