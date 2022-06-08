ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Knocks in two, steals base in win

Dalbec went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels. Both of Dalbec's hits were RBI singles. The first baseman...

FanSided

Red Sox: 3 trade deadline targets Boston should avoid

The Boston Red Sox are playing like trade deadline buyers but the shopping spree should have its limit and not include these three players. Right as we counted out the Boston Red Sox from competing this year, the boys in Beantown decided to show up for the party. They are back over .500 and very much alive in the American League Wild Card race.
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts doing ‘OK’ after leaving Tuesday’s win early due to left shoulder tightness

Xander Bogaerts was removed in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’ 6-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday night due to what the team described as left shoulder tightness. As Red Sox Stats pointed out on Twitter, Bogaerts appeared to reach for his left shoulder after he whiffed on a 94 mph slider and struck out against Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the seventh inning.
CBS Boston

Red Sox beat Angels for 7th win in a row

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports WriterANAHEIM, Calif. - When the Los Angeles Angels set a new franchise record for futility, Nickelback provided the soundtrack.In a bid to break the tension of their epic losing streak Wednesday night, the Halos sent all nine batters up to the plate to songs by the much-maligned Canadian rock band.These Angels can only wish they had as many big hits as Nickelback, however.Los Angeles' losing streak reached a team-record 14 games when Bobby Dalbec drove in the only run with a double in the sixth inning for the Boston Red Sox in a 1-0 victory."It's...
PATRICE BERGERON RESPONDS TO RUMOUR THAT HE WANTED BRUCE CASSIDY OUT OF BOSTON

With Bruce Cassidy out as head coach in Boston, there was a rumour started that his exit was due to star player Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron becomes a free agent in July, and there was speculation that he asked Bruins' GM Don Sweeney to get rid of Cassidy or he would sign elsewhere as he is a free agent come July, or perhaps end his career completely. Sweeney flat out denied the rumour during his news conference. Now, in a French language interview, Bergeron is completely denying it as well.
CBS Boston

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during Red Sox series

BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
CBS Boston

Report: Pastrnak won't re-sign with Bruins with Sweeney as GM

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy is out. That is one of the few known items regarding the Boston Bruins.Team captain Patrice Bergeron is undecided. All-star winger Brad Marchand is on the mend from surgery, as is just-about-fully-bloomed star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.With so much uncertainty, some focus has already naturally shifted to David Pastrnak. The right winger is one of the most gifted goal scorers on the planet, but he's also entering the final year of a five-year deal that turned out to be an absolute bargain for Boston. The question now is whether Pastrnak will seek to make as much money...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not starting Thursday

Bogaerts isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Angels. Bogaerts remained in the lineup Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's game with right shoulder tightness, but he'll be on the bench for Thursday's series finale against the Angels. The Red Sox haven't indicated that his absence is due to his shoulder issue, but Jonathan Arauz will draw the start at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Hurls five scoreless frames in win

Eovaldi (4-2) earned the win over the Angels on Wednesday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed six hits while striking out five. The Angels put at least one runner on base in four of the Eovaldi's five innings, but they didn't manage any extra-base hits and weren't able to get any runners to third base. The right-hander was fairly inefficient with 84 pitches over five frames, but he didn't walk any batters and racked up 14 swinging strikes. Eovaldi lowered his season ERA to 3.16 with the strong outing, and he has pitched 11 scoreless innings while notching 13 strikeouts and a pair of wins over his past two starts.
NBC Sports

This incredible stat sums up Red Sox rotation's recent dominance

The Boston Red Sox have won five of their last six games, and they have their starting rotation to thank for it. Michael Wacha propelled the Red Sox to victory with a complete-game shutout against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The right-hander's effort continued what's been a historically dominant stretch for Boston's starters.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Riding pine Thursday

Story isn't starting Thursday's game against the Angels. Story is getting a rare day off after he hit .280 with four doubles, four runs, four RBI and two stolen bases over the last six games. Christian Arroyo will draw the start at second base and lead off.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Receives rare day off

Devers is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Devers is riding a seven-game hit streak but will receive a day off Wednesday after starting the past 38 games. It's only his second time out of the lineup this season. Bobby Dalbec will take over at third base for Boston, batting seventh.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Will make next scheduled start

Eovaldi (hip) will make his next start, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. He's tentatively slated to start Tuesday at home against Oakland. Eovaldi experienced hip tightness during his previous and was pulled after five innings. Boston manager Alex Cora expressed little concern following the game but acknowledged the condition may have played a role in his reduced velocity. "He's doing OK," Cora said. "Obviously it wasn't perfect yesterday. Plaw (Kevin Plawecki) noticed it right away with the velo. So he had to actually quote-unquote pitch. It wasn't the usual 98, 99. So he used his secondary pitches and we expect him to make his next start." The Red Sox have a day off Monday, which builds an extra day of rest into Eovaldi's schedule.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Back with Boston

Refsnyder was recalled by the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Refsnyder was briefly with the team at the end of April, but he earned only six plate appearances prior to being demoted. He's likely to serve as outfield depth while Enrique Hernandez (hip) is sidelined. Refsnyder has maintained a .306 average with Triple-A Worcester this season, though he is a career .226 hitter at the big-league level.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Nabs two thefts

Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore. Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.
