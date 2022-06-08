ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Pierce Johnson: Still not throwing

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Johnson (elbow) hasn't yet resumed throwing but may do so in mid-June, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. It's been...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia on Braves' bench Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Jared Koenig and the Oakland Athletics. Heredia went 1-for-2 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics, but he's on the bench for Wednesday's game. Adam Duvall (triceps) is back in left field in place of Heredia and batting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Activated by Dodgers

Muncy (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. Muncy missed two weeks due to left elbow inflammation but recently completed a four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City and went 2-for-14 with a homer, two RBI, three runs and six strikeouts. The 31-year-old hit just .150 through 41 games prior to his absence, but he should see regular playing time in the heart of the Dodgers' order now that he's back in action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

San Francisco Giants send struggling catcher Joey Bart to Triple-A, acquire Austin Wynns from Philadelphia Phillies

The San Francisco Giants optioned struggling catcher Joey Bart to Triple-A Sacramento and acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Bart, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 draft, is hitting just .156 and has an OPS of .596 with 49 strikeouts in 108 plate appearances in his first chance to take over for former MVP and seven-time All-Star Buster Posey, who retired after last season. Bart has hit four home runs this season with seven RBIs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Eddy Alvarez idle Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. Alvarez started the previous three games, but he may miss out on regular playing time now that Max Muncy is back from the injured list. Will Smith is shifting into the designated hitter role in place of Alvarez while Austin Barnes starts at catcher and bats ninth. Smith is hitting fifth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Padres starting Sergio Alcantara at third on Wednesday

San Diego Padres infielder Sergio Alcantara is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Alcantara will operate third base after Manny Machado was picked as Wednesday's designated hitter, Luke Voit was aligned at first base, and Eric Hosmer was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Brandon Crawford (quad) scratched on Wednesday, Wilmer Flores to start

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (quad) will not start in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. After Crawford was scratched, Wilmer Flores will start at third base and bat third with Thairo Estrada shifting to second base, and Donovan Walton at shortstop. On 157 batted balls this season, Flores...
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
Pierce Johnson
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Exits after HBP

Walker was removed from Thursday's game against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the head by a pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Walker remained on his feet after being hit in the helmet by a pitch, but he immediately walked to the dugout under his own power and left the game. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout prior to his departure and should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Phillies.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds. Looking at the box score...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Posts huge offensive effort

Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total runs and five total RBI in Wednesday's 13-2 rout of the Mets. Cronenworth was part of a big fourth inning for the Padres, knocking in a pair of runs with a double. He came through again in the following frame, swatting a three-run homer to right field to give San Diego a commanding 11-0 lead. This was Cronenworth's second three-hit performance of the campaign, and the five RBI marked a single-game season high. He has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .391/.481/.870 with three homers, seven runs and a whopping 14 RBI over his past six games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Not in mix for Sunday

Keuchel is not being considered for a start Sunday in Philadelphia, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that Keuchel is not a candidate for Sunday's spot in the rotation, adding that the left-hander was on the taxi squad in the event of issues with COVID-19. Keuchel recently signed a minor-league deal with Arizona, which gives him a chance to work with his former pitching coach Brent Strom.
#Cassavell
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Slated to travel with Brewers

Narvaez (illness) will travel with the Brewers during their upcoming road trip to Washington, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Narvaez spent a week away from the team while on the COVID-19 injured list, but he's closing in on a return. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old will be activated Friday or whether he'll require a few days of on-field work prior to returning to game action. However, Narvaez should reclaim his job as the Brewers' primary catcher once he's officially reinstated from the IL.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

San Diego's Eric Hosmer receives Wednesday off

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Hosmer will take a break after Luke Voit was moved to first, Manny Machado was named Wednesday's designated hitter, and Sergio Alcantara was picked as San Diego's third baseman. Per Baseball Savant...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Moves to paternity list

Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Diagnosed with sprained shoulder

Almora was diagnosed with a sprained shoulder after leaving Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Almora went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Thursday prior to exiting the game at the end of the fifth inning. However, his injury doesn't seem to be a significant concern. The 28-year-old will test the issue prior to Friday's series opener, and he's considered day-to-day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel (back) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Senzel will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with a back injury as Albert Almora draws the start in center field and will bat eighth Thursday. Manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that Senzel had his back examined Thursday and he could miss a day or a few.
CINCINNATI, OH

