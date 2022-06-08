ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Taylor Clarke: Covers two innings in loss

 2 days ago

Clarke allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings during Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays....

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
OAKLAND, CA
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
Warriors vs. Celtics: Steve Kerr sitting Stephen Curry to end third quarter might've cost Golden State Game 3

Let's say this upfront: The Boston Celtics are a better team than the Golden State Warriors. I picked the Celtics to win the series at the start because they have an advantage, albeit a slight one in some cases, in nearly every facet of the game. Defensively, they are bigger and more athletic, and that goes double for the offensive end, where they bludgeoned the Warriors with a 33-percent offensive rebound rate and a 26-point disparity in paint scoring in their Game 3 victory.
BOSTON, MA
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tough-luck loss

Mikolas (4-4) allowed two earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks across eight innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays. Mikolas allowed both of his earned runs on a home run by Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning, which stuck him with the tough-luck loss. The strong effort was needed for Mikolas, as he entered the game having allowed 10 earned runs across his last 10.2 frames. Even so, Mikolas still owns a 2.93 ERA with a 60:15 K:BB across 73.2 innings on the campaign.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Royals' Bobby Witt: Nabs two thefts

Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore. Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Slugs eighth homer

Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Reds. Smith took Tyler Mahle yard in the fifth inning to record his eighth home run of the season. He's homered five times in his last 16 games, also racking up 11 RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Overall, Smith has maintained a .210/.295/.381 line across 200 plate appearances on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Brad Keller
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Royals' Bobby Witt: On base three times Wednesday

Witt went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Blue Jays. Witt had gone 2-for-33 in nine games since his previous multi-hit effort before snapping the skid Wednesday. The infielder has shown some flashes in his first big-league campaign, but his .221/.269/.417 slash line isn't all that impressive. He's added seven home runs, eight stolen bases, 28 RBI and 29 runs scored through 291 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
Max Muncy powers Dodgers to series win over White Sox

Max Muncy homered and drove in five runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers withstood a ninth-inning rally to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-9 in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series on Thursday. Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs while Gavin Lux went 4-for-4 with...
CHICAGO, IL
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Lasts only 4.1 innings

Burnes allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out eight in 4.1 innings. He did not factor into the decision in an 8-3 loss Thursday against Philadelphia. Burnes struggled all game with his command and had three-ball counts with nine of the 21 batters...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Royals' Scott Barlow: Converts on save opportunity

Barlow earned the save against the Orioles on Thursday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one. Barlow threw only 12 of 23 pitches for strikes in the outing, and he allowed a run-scoring double to the first batter he faced after entering with two outs in the eighth inning. However, the right-hander was able to settle down to notch his first save since May 26. The gap was a product of team play -- no other Kansas City pitcher earned a save in the two-week stretch, and Barlow didn't have any save opportunities during the time. He appears to have a good hold on the closer role, but that won't necessarily lead to many saves given the Royals' awful 19-37 season record.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals' Brady Singer: Nabs third win

Singer (3-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter. Two of the hits off Singer left the yard, but the right-hander got enough run support to weather...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Moves to paternity list

Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA

