Democrat Rudy Salas advances to November general election in California’s 22nd Congressional District.

A new drug-testing project in Maryland aims to give a real-time look at what the drug landscape in the state looks like, as street drugs get more dangerous. Edward Sisco, a research chemist at the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based National Institute of Standards and Technology, is leading the pilot program. He told WTOP that eight needle exchanges, including in Calvert and Frederick counties are mailing in swabs of drug paraphernalia that are rapidly tested. Local authorities are sending in samples as well.
Comments / 0