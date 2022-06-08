ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Democrat Rudy Salas advances to November general election in California’s 22nd Congressional District.

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Rudy Salas advances to...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

DC launches ‘strike force’ to boost Black homeownership

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was all smiles as she stood in front of a new development that sits at Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue, where hundreds of new homes were being built, and it wasn’t just because she was back in the neighborhood where her political career began when she was elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissions rep in 2004.
POLITICS
WTOP

Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Maryland governor

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker said Friday that he’s suspending his campaign for Maryland governor, effective immediately. In a series of tweets, Baker cited “financial challenges” his campaign is facing “in the coming weeks.”. “My running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

March For Our Lives returns to DC this weekend

In the wake of recent mass shootings, the youth-led March For Our Lives will hold another gun violence prevention rally in the nation’s capital this weekend. Four years ago, after the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida, the group marched in D.C. in what’s estimated to be the largest gun violence prevention protest ever organized.
WTOP

Maryland launches next study for new Bay Bridge span

Maryland is moving closer to a new span for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the state is launching a “critical” $28 million study that will look into the new crossing and also examine traffic solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/301 split.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
WTOP

Amazon Fresh opens 3 new stores in Northern Virginia

Amazon Fresh is opening its newest cashier-less grocery stores in Crystal City, Manassas and Lorton. All three Northern Virginia locations have Just Walk Out technology, giving shoppers the option to fill their carts, leave the store and be charged for their purchases. The technology uses a combination of cameras, computer...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Salas
WTOP

Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DANVILLE, Va. — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman says two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone. Smotherman says the boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore. Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DANVILLE, VA
WTOP

‘We really haven’t seen heroin’: Rapid rise in Md. fentanyl use detected

A new drug-testing project in Maryland aims to give a real-time look at what the drug landscape in the state looks like, as street drugs get more dangerous. Edward Sisco, a research chemist at the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based National Institute of Standards and Technology, is leading the pilot program. He told WTOP that eight needle exchanges, including in Calvert and Frederick counties are mailing in swabs of drug paraphernalia that are rapidly tested. Local authorities are sending in samples as well.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy