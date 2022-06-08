ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

104-year-old Connecticut woman’s longtime wish to pet penguin comes true

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3HNb_0g3x7Wmk00

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A 104-year-old Connecticut woman recently made a new feathered friend – and her longtime dream became reality in the process.

According to WFSB and WVIT, Bertha Komor, who lives at Village Gate of Farmington, loves penguins and has longed to pet one. Her caregivers worked with Twilight Wish Connecticut and the Mystic Aquarium to make it happen, organizing a visit last week from Red Green, an African penguin.

“I didn’t expect this,” said Komor, who not only had the chance to see her favorite animal up close but also was able to hold and pet one. She called the experience “wonderful,” WFSB reported.

Twilight Wish, a nonprofit that grants seniors’ wishes, also took to Facebook to share photos of the heartwarming moment.

“At 104 years young, Bertha was thrilled to finally have this wish granted!,” the foundation captioned the photos. “Thank you to the Mystic Aquarium for making this wish come true!”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New York woman’s missing dog found by actress Hilary Swank

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York woman’s missing 15-year-old dog was found by actress Hilary Swank. The Associated Press says Chelsea Blackwell’s dachshund dog, Blue, went missing on Monday, sending her into a frenzy searching for her around town. She drove around looking for about an hour until she saw a line of squad cars and people taking photos at a bus station in Albany, New York. Blackwell pulled over to see what was going on and found a movie crew.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
153K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy