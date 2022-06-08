ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104-year-old Connecticut woman’s longtime wish to pet penguin comes true

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
FARMINGTON, Conn. — A 104-year-old Connecticut woman recently made a new feathered friend – and her longtime dream became reality in the process.

According to WFSB and WVIT, Bertha Komor, who lives at Village Gate of Farmington, loves penguins and has longed to pet one. Her caregivers worked with Twilight Wish Connecticut and the Mystic Aquarium to make it happen, organizing a visit last week from Red Green, an African penguin.

“I didn’t expect this,” said Komor, who not only had the chance to see her favorite animal up close but also was able to hold and pet one. She called the experience “wonderful,” WFSB reported.

Twilight Wish, a nonprofit that grants seniors’ wishes, also took to Facebook to share photos of the heartwarming moment.

“At 104 years young, Bertha was thrilled to finally have this wish granted!,” the foundation captioned the photos. “Thank you to the Mystic Aquarium for making this wish come true!”

