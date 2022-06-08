ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump endorsed 16 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.

By Marissa Martinez
 2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in May 2022. | Chet Strange/Getty Images

Updated: 06/09/2022 09:39 AM EDT

Donald Trump came into Tuesday’s primaries on the heels of a dismal May 24 performance, when his endorsements in Georgia largely proved to be a flop.

This time around, he didn’t have as much at stake: Trump didn’t endorse in any heavily contested primaries, nor did he support any challengers to Republican incumbents. For the most part, the former president backed incumbents who were expected to easily dispatch little-known opponents and a few open-seat House candidates in California.

Among his endorsements this week: GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Notably, Trump refrained from backing a primary challenger to California Rep. David Valadao, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him last year.


Trump did not endorse any candidates at all in two of the seven states that voted Tuesday: New Jersey and New Mexico. Both were blue states where he lost by double-digits in 2020.

Here is a look at the Trump-endorsed candidates who won Tuesday.

California wins

CA01

Rep. Doug LaMalfa

Made the general election by finishing in first place.

He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

CA03

Kevin Kiley

Made the general election by finishing in second place.

A GOP state assemblyman and sharp critic of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom , Kiley placed sixth in his bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021. But that finish didn’t dissuade Trump from backing him after meeting Kiley in May at a Trump California golf course. “No one has fought Gavin Newsom harder than Kevin. He doesn’t wait for the fight, like the do-nothing RINOs who have watched California get absolutely destroyed by the radical maniacs in Sacramento,” Trump said in his endorsement.

CA05

Rep. Tom McClintock

Made the general election by finishing in first place.

CA20

Rep. Kevin McCarthy


House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks with reporters after voting on the establishment of a commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6 in May 2021. | Win McNamee/Getty Images

Made the general election by finishing in first place.

The House minority leader, whom Trump has referred to as “my Kevin,” received his endorsement from the former president over the weekend. Audio tapes released in April showed McCarthy privately bashing the former president following the Jan. 6 attacks — to the brief irritation of Trump and others in the GOP — though the two still publicly support each other.

McCarthy voted to overturn 2020 election results.

CA22

Connie Conway

Made the general election by finishing in first place.

Trump backed the former state legislator in the special election runoff to replace GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, who resigned his seat to run Trump’s media company. In his endorsement statement, the former president commended Conway’s work for his administration as California executive director for the Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.

Conway will only serve in Congress temporarily, as the district lapses next year after the state’s new congressional district map takes effect.



CA23

Rep. Jay Obernolte

Made the general election by finishing in first place.

He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

CA41

Rep. Ken Calvert

Made the general election by finishing in first place.


He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

CA48

Rep. Darrell Issa

Made the general election by finishing in first place.

He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

Iowa wins

GOVERNOR

Gov. Kim Reynolds

Unopposed.

SENATE

Sen. Chuck Grassley


Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks during a nomination hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee in February. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Won with 74 percent.

The 88-year-old senator has criticized Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attacks in the past — and called for the prosecution of participants — but that didn’t stop Grassley from touting the former president’s support. "So if I didn't accept the endorsement of a person who has 91% of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn't be too smart. I'm smart enough to accept that endorsement,” Grassley said at an October rally last year where he received Trump’s backing.

IA01

Rep. Ashley Hinson

Unopposed.

IA04

Rep. Randy Feenstra

Unopposed.

Mississippi wins

MS01

Rep. Trent Kelly

Won with 90 percent.

He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

Montana wins

MT01

Ryan Zinke*


Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke testifies before the Senate in May 2018, in Washington, D.C. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

*With 95 percent of the expected vote in, Zinke held a narrow lead over Al Olszewski, 41 percent to 40 percent.

Zinke served as U.S. Interior Secretary under Trump for two years after a previous stint in Congress. He resigned in 2018 over financial ethics concerns, related to an investigation that found he inappropriately used his authority to support a Montana-based project and did not divulge all information related to his involvement. In his endorsement, Trump praised Zinke for his previous Cabinet work and said he looked forward to someone who would “fight against the radical left Democrats who continually block the America First policies we put in place.”

MT02

Rep. Matt Rosendale

Won with 76 percent.

He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

South Dakota wins

GOVERNOR

Gov. Kristi Noem


South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. | Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP

Won with 76 percent.

Trump took notice of Noem during her tenure in Congress and then as governor — the former president even asked her to consider running against Sen. John Thune , which she declined . During Trump’s Independence Day visit to South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore in 2020, Noem presented him with a replica with his face on it after he expressed interest in joining his presidential predecessors on the national landmark. She also campaigned around the country for Trump in 2020 and had a 2021 fundraiser for her reelection campaign at Mar-a-Lago , hosted by Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Comments / 952

MT Sloma
1d ago

Trump has lost 2 back candidates out of 100 so far, and the media can’t handle telling the truth because of hatred….. they should stop lying to the American people like they have for years

Reply(120)
334
Earl Burchard
1d ago

In Politicos math when you have picked over 100 winners but have lost a couple that must mean you have a losing record. They probably think that the Titanic was mostly a successful voyage.

Reply(3)
114
David
1d ago

In Georgia, registered Democrats were allowed to vote in the Republican primary. They did so in large numbers to disrupt and vote against Trump's endorsement. But this propaganda can't tell that very important piece of information, because it undermines the narrative.

Reply(2)
51
