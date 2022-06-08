ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Human Rights and Services Board Meeting

cityofmhk.com
 2 days ago

Comprised of seven community members, the HRSB’s primary purpose is to receive and consider questions or proposals which...

cityofmhk.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Christian university proposes limiting expressions of gender and sexuality

A private Christian University in Tennessee has proposed restricting how students express their sexuality and gender on campus. Under the proposed policy at Lee University, students are not allowed to identify or dress as a gender that differs from their “biological sex,” or sex assigned at birth, which includes requesting new pronouns. Students are also banned from speaking out against the restrictions, according to a leaked draft obtained by WTVC-TV in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reason.com

"The ACLU Never Stopped Defending Free Speech"

Prof. David Cole, the ACLU's National Legal Director, has an article with this title in The Nation; an excerpt:. Earlier this month the ACLU argued before the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in defense of a high school student expelled for temporarily posting to Snapchat a picture of his friends dressed in World War II–era clothes at a thrift store with the caption: "Me and the boys bout to exterminate the Jews." He took it down shortly thereafter—and apologized for what was a stupid and deeply offensive joke—but the school expelled him nonetheless. We argued that while the anti-Semitic message was deeply offensive, it was also protected by the First Amendment when uttered outside of the school, and could not be the basis for punishment. In doing so, we were only doing what we have always done—defending speech rights for all, even those with whom we disagree….
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

7 Mutual Aid Groups For Black LGBT+ To Support This Pride Month

Organizations are working to provide queer and trans BIPOC communities with funds for affirming healthcare, food, housing and more. When institutions and social services fail to provide adequate relief to marginalized communities—especially during crises like the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic—individuals from those communities are often left to take care of each other through mutual aid.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Hrsb#City Commission
Robb Report

Want to Help Make a Difference for LGBTQ+ People? Donate to One of These 20 Hardworking Charities

Click here to read the full article. While Pride Month is a time of celebration, it’s important to remember that it is also a time of action. The first Pride parade was in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, after all. Furthermore, the fight for equality and inclusion is by no means over. To show support for the LGBTQ+ community and effect meaningful change requires more than just waving a rainbow flag. Here, we’ve curated a list of organizations to donate to which provide everything from food to education to housing to counseling and more. OutRight Action International As the only LGBTQ+ organization...
EDUCATION
americanmilitarynews.com

State Dept. to appoint special rep for ‘Racial Equity and Justice’: Report

President Joe Biden’s State Department has plans to announce a Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice later this month, according to an email obtained by the Daily Caller. The Special Representative position is being established as part of the department’s Equity Action Plan, which was first introduced in...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Oxford university policies fail to protect free speech, academics warn

A group of Oxford dons have called for the university’s harassment policies and social media guidelines to be changed due to fears they inhibit freedom of speech.They said the university’s policies on harassment and social media use prohibit “speech that is lawful” and are therefore in breach of the university’s legal duty to protect freedom of speech.“These policies frustrate academic freedom – the lifeblood of this university – and harm academic careers,” the dons said.The changes were called for in a question tabled to Oxford’s sovereign body Congregation by Michael Biggs, professor of sociology, and Roger Teichmann, tutor and fellow...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
uschamber.com

Special Report on Small Business & LGBTQ+ Inclusion

72% of small business owners say they are okay with losing customers as a result of supporting the LGBTQ+ community. 81% say it is important to create advertising that is diverse and inclusive. More than eight in 10 small business owners (86%) say that it is important to provide an...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy