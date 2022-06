All 454 precincts have been reported but there are still many more votes to be counted in Tuesday’s primary election. You can see the early results below and we’ll update them through the night. So far, turnout is low, with only about 21% of Berkeley registered voters turning in their ballot (despite reports of a briefly overstuffed ballot box outside the North Berkeley library).

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO