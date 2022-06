Yesterday, June 7, it became known that COTI and MuesliSwap joined forces and formed a strategic partnership to implement Djed Stablecoin on a decentralized exchange. This marks the expansion of Cardano-related platforms and products since Djed is blockchain's overcollateralized algorithmic stablecoin issued in collaboration with COTI and MuesliSwap, being the first hybrid decentralized exchange also engineered on Cardano basement. Partnership will not only make it possible to utilize Djed as a trading pair with other coins available on MuesliSwap but also to provide liquidity through a stablecoin's trading pools on a decentralized exchange and thereby allow users to receive returns on their crypto assets.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO