ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans

By Keith Schubert
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AV7yA_0g3x2hiu00

Monica Tranel is one of three Democrats racing for her party's nomination for U.S. House in Montana's new western district. (Courtesy Monica Tranel for Montana)

Missoula attorney Monica Tranel will represent Democrats in the general election for Montana’s U.S. House race in the western district.

On the Republican side, f ormer congressman and Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke had eked ahead of former State Sen. Al Olszewski as of 11:30 p.m., but the race was too close to call. About 70% of all votes were in by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and three counties had not reported any results, according to the New York Times.

In the Democratic contest, Tranel broke an early lead and counted 67% of the vote as of 11:30 p.m. She not only dominated her home county, Missoula, with 72% of the vote, she also took 59% in Gallatin County, opponent Cora Neumann’s home turf.

Both public health expert Neumann and former state lawmaker Tom Winter conceded to Tranel early in the race and threw their support behind her as the candidate heading into the general.

“Thank you to all of you. This is about all of you. Thank you for showing up, for doing the hard work … We are going to make Montana Democrats proud to be Montana Democrats,” Tranel told a crowd of supporters in Missoula, according to video from MTN News.

On the Republican side, the race was much tighter.

In 2016, Zinke won a U.S. House race by 16 points, but Tuesday, he and former State Sen. Al Olszewski took turns pulling ahead after polls closed. As of 11 p.m., each had gathered around 40% of reported votes, according to the Montana Secretary of State.

Zinke’s opponents have called attention to multiple ethical complaints filed against the former Navy SEAL during his time in the Department of Interior, which he resigned from in 2018.

Roughly three hours after the polls closed, Olszewski dominated Flathead County, his and Zinke’s territory. He had 49% of the votes there to Zinke’s 29%. Further away from home, Zinke was pulling in more votes, with some 44% in Gallatin County and 47% in Missoula County.

As Wednesday approached, neither candidate conceded, according to statements to the Montana Free Press.

“I’m honored and excited by our strong showing tonight. This is a very close race and with Lincoln County not reporting tonight due to a technical issue it is clear we won’t know who won tonight. I look forward to an open and transparent count. We’re cautiously optimistic we will emerge from that count victorious,” Olszewski said in a statement.

Zinke’s camp also expressed confidence.

“We’re still feeling confident. Montanans know bull when they see it. We’re looking forward to the Election Day vote totals. Our volunteers worked hard, made tens of thousands of phone calls and knocked thousands of doors to get out the vote,” Zinke’s campaign manager Heather Swift said in a statement.

On Twitter, former longtime Montana political journalist Chuck Johnson predicted the count in the neck-and-neck race could spill into Wednesday.

Montana is a red state, and Tranel, a mom, a two-time Olympian, and a lawyer, acknowledged the road ahead in the general: “This will be a big big challenge; we are up against corporate money, we are up against corruption,” she said to the crowd.

The Western Congressional District is new — stemming from census results that gained Montana an extra seat and split the state into eastern and western districts. The western district spans 16 counties, including Missoula, Flathead and Gallatin counties.

In the primary, Zinke also went up against Matt Jette, a high school and college teacher, pastor Mary Todd and general contractor Mitch Heuer.

This story will be updated on Wednesday with final tallies once they become available.

The post Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 12

406Original
2d ago

Tranel is a communist, the same as the communists on the Missoula city counsel. She will vote with warmongering, over-spending communists and continue to ignore and work around the constitution. The same garbage which has destroyed our economy and put us in endless wars.

Reply
7
Michael MacGonegal
2d ago

The Daily Montanan again provides and prints anything but nonpartisanship. Did the Daily Montanan at least get paid to run this ad for Missoula Democrat?

Reply
3
Related
WGAU

Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat, forcing a small northwestern county to count votes by hand in the unexpectedly close Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
mtpr.org

Two Republican primary races were omitted from Missoula's ballot

Two Missoula primary races for Republican precinct heads were omitted from the election ballot. Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman says the inadvertent omission was discovered on Monday with insufficient time to make a change before the June 7 election. In a letter to the local GOP central committee written...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zinke
explorebigsky.com

Tester Secures $46.4 Million for Montana Public Lands

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $46,426,937 for Montana public lands, including funding for conservation, land acquisition, and deferred maintenance work in National Forests Across the state. The funding comes from Fiscal Year 2022 allocations of Tester’s bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act. “Montana’s public lands...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The State Tree of Montana Has a Great History

Montana has a great history of being connected to the surrounding nature that spans the whole state. So why not learn some fun facts you might not know. I was watching TikTok the other day and came across a man names justinthetrees and his series of using each state's official tree and carving out each state's shape. While he carves the state and fits the beautifully finished product into a map of the United States, he tells you about the history of the tree. For Montana, our tree has a deep history.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Private property group alleges FWP fails to manage elk; sportspeople seek to intervene

A lawsuit alleging Fish, Wildlife and Parks is failing to manage elk seeks “a radical departure” from the law and from an earlier court decision about the status of wildlife in Montana, according to a group of organizations wanting to intervene in the case. “More than 80 years ago, the Montana Supreme Court held that […] The post Private property group alleges FWP fails to manage elk; sportspeople seek to intervene appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Early Montana SupCo results: Justice Gustafson, Brown, to advance to general

Incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson and GOP-endorsed James Brown were leading Tuesday night in the race for Montana Supreme Court justice. Gustafson had 91,981 of the votes and Brown had 63,957 with 28 percent of precincts fully reporting. First Judicial District Court Judge Mike McMahon was trailing with 27,492, or 15 percent of the vote. “I […] The post Early Montana SupCo results: Justice Gustafson, Brown, to advance to general appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Corruption#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Western Congressional#U S House#Trump Cabinet#State#The New York Times#Democratic#Mtn News
Outdoor Life

Montana Land Purchase Could Unlock 100,000 Public Acres in the Big Snowy Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is considering a major land acquisition in the southern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The purchase—which still has some hurdles to clear—has the potential to unlock 100,000 acres of public land in the Big Snowies. As an added bonus, the purchase would help fund the expansion of a children’s hospital in Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Rosendale crushes three challengers, moves on to face three more

In a primary race that featured three Republicans running to the left of incumbent Congressman Matt Rosendale, the representative defended his seat, crushing the three challengers and winning his party’s nomination. The Glendive-area congressman will advance to the general election, where he’ll face a different type of challenge. For the Democrats, Penny Ronning of Billings, […] The post Rosendale crushes three challengers, moves on to face three more appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Montanan

Voter turnout hovers around 30% as Montanans head to the polls on primary election day

Election administrators across the state have primarily reported smooth sailing as Montanans hit the polls to cast their ballot in the 2022 primaries. By midday Tuesday, 226,557 absentee ballots had been returned, a turnout rate of around 30%. There are 743,667 Montanans who registered to vote by the noon Monday deadline. In the 2018 primary […] The post Voter turnout hovers around 30% as Montanans head to the polls on primary election day appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy