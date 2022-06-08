ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Could Johnson’s confidence crisis hit your investments?

By Rob Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ex690_0g3x2cJH00

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose modestly in the wake of Boris Johnson winning his confidence vote, but a wavering pound, notoriously fickle stock markets and international economic stress mean investors are being cautioned not to make any sudden moves.

During this time of financial uncertainty, how can investors shield themselves from such periods of volatility – and could you even benefit?

Rarely lingered

According to Ed Smith, co-chief investment officer at Rathbone Investment Management, political issues don’t usually have a significant impact on investments.

“Investors worried about the uncertainty should note that even general elections very rarely have more than a momentary impact on asset prices,” he said.

Hardly ever does the impact linger. “Exceptions can result if it means a significant shift in attitudes to private property, fiscal policy or trade policy,” he added.

Positive impact

Giles Coghlan, chief analyst at financial trader HYCM, said the run-up to Monday night’s vote had been “mildly positive” for both the UK stock market and the pound.

“Despite turmoil in the House of Commons, the FTSE was up 1.1 per cent on Monday owing to slight improvements in the overall market sentiment,” he said.

However, this is unlikely to last. “Broader global concerns about the war in Ukraine and quantitative easing from central banks are likely to lead the agenda for any big market moves,” he added.

Lack of confidence

The pound is under pressure as traders digest the “unconvincing” confidence vote victory, according to Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

“The currency is suffering amid a lack of international investor confidence in the UK both economically and politically with criticism of Johnson’s leadership expected to continue and the potential for government legislation to be blocked by members of his own party,” she said.

Uncertainty will remain

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, branded Johnson’s current position as “precarious” and pointed out that stock markets don’t like uncertainty.

“Markets are prepared to deal with a change at the top because fiscal policy would be unlikely to change dramatically if the government of the day remains in situ, but this half-way house creates instability,” she said.

Response to markets

Darius McDermott, managing director of independent research centre FundCalibre, warns against making knee-jerk reactions when stock markets are volatile.

“It’s important not to panic,” he said. “Sometimes the worst thing you can do is redeem your investments as you’ll just be locking in losses.”

He pointed out that political events don’t tend to affect the stock market in the longer term, so it’s best to sit back and do nothing.

“If you don’t need the money any time soon, just leave it alone,” he said. “Review your goals and portfolio and ask yourself if it is still going to do the job for you.”

“If you want to take advantage of volatile markets and can stomach some risk, you could consider buying on the dips, which means topping up holdings in UK equities as prices fall,” he added.

Smooth the volatility

McDermott also suggested investing monthly, rather than in a lump sum, so the stock market volatility is smoothed through the concept of pound-cost averaging.

This technique sees investors paying a set sum each month to buy units of a fund at whatever price they are available.

For example, if you regularly invest £200 into the fund and have been buying units at £8 each, when they fall down to £6 you will get more units for your money.

Funds to consider during uncertainty

McDermott highlighted a number of portfolios that could be worth considering during volatile or challenging market periods.

“The Threadneedle UK Extended Alpha fund can make money from [both rising and falling] share prices, while Ninety One UK Alpha is well-diversified,” he said.

He also highlighted the City of London Investment Trust. “It’s had the same manager for 30 years and has survived all sorts of market ups and downs,” he added. “At times like this, a steady pair of hands can be very reassuring for investors.”

Balanced portfolio

According to Ben Yearsley, investment director at Shore Financial Planning, diversification is one of the keys to having a balanced portfolio.

“You don’t want all your investments pointing in the same direction and being driven by the same factors,” he explained.

For example, some investors may have a few funds from the same investment house but they may have a similar focus, such as a growth style of investing, so won’t be as diversified.

“You need different styles and types of investment to give balance and not just geography,” he added. “You can take advantage of sharp falls to top up your favoured holdings, but just remember to invest for the long term and not as a short term pick me up.”

Comments / 0

Related
Money

What the Stock Market Selloff Means for Your 401(k)

Ideally, you're not checking your 401(k) balance every few hours. But if you're alarmed by how your retirement savings are faring in today's stock market, you're not alone. You might even be wondering if it's time to change your investing strategy. Financial markets have suffered a major selloff in recent...
STOCKS
CNBC

'The mood is very grim': Once-hot fintech sector faces IPO delays and consolidation

Bosses of major fintech players sounded the alarm about deteriorating macroeconomic conditions at the Money 20/20 Europe trade show. John Collison, co-founder of online payments firm Stripe, said he was unsure if the company could still justify its $95 billion valuation given the current economic climate. Zopa, a digital bank...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Fidelity CEO Says Bear Market Is The Time To Go 'Extra Hard' Into Crypto

Fidelity Investments CEO and Chairman Abigail Johnson is unfazed by the downturn in the cryptocurrency market, reported CoinDesk on Thursday. What Happened: Speaking at Consensus 2022, Johnson revealed that the current bear market is her “third crypto winter.”. “There’s been plenty of ups and downs but I see that...
STOCKS
Fast Company

Should you invest in private equity?

When it comes to investing, most people think of stocks. For many reasons, they are right to do so. Not only are stocks one of the most popular investment assets on the planet, but they’re also some of the most reliable in terms of returns. However, stocks are only...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Growth Concerns Get Bears Back on Board

The Wall Street roller coaster remains oiled up and operational as summer hits its stride, with stocks dipping down Wednesday amid a few worrisome signals. U.S. crude oil futures gushed 2.3% higher, to $122.11 per barrel, after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories dropped by 2 million barrels, and gasoline stocks dropped by 800,000 barrels, during the week ended June 3. That helped the energy sector finish ahead of its 10 other counterparts Wednesday, albeit with a mere 0.2% advance.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Trust#Financial Markets#Uk#Ftse#Hycm#The House Of Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Money

Bear Market Fears: Here's When Stocks Usually Bounce Back After a Downturn

Market downturns can be scary for investors. But here's what to keep in mind to alleviate some of that anxiety: They don't last forever. If you've been following news around the stock market recently, you've likely heard a lot about a "bear market." The term refers to a prolonged market downturn that consists of a drop of at least 20% in prices from recent highs.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Record U.S. Reverse Repos Highlight Problem Of Investing Excess Cash

Demand for the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase (RRP) facility has surged in the last few weeks, as the U.S. Treasury Department's reduced supply of short-term bills left investors few options to park excess cash. Reverse repos are conducted by the New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk. In a reverse...
ECONOMY
ETF Focus

The Dividend ETF That's Up 12% This Year

2022 has been a year of pain for equity investors. Unless you've heavily pushed into energy stocks, there's probably a lot of red in your portfolio. Dividend stocks and ETFs, however, have done comparatively well. Most are still down on the year, but there are more than two dozen dividend ETFs in the ETF Action database that are in the green. Many are up only 1-2%, but I'm guessing most investors would take that in such a challenging market.
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy