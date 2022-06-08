Is Wales vs Netherlands on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

Wales continue their World Cup party with the Nations League Group A4 match against the Netherlands tonight.

Rob Page’s side edged out Ukraine to book their place at Qatar 2022 on Sunday night, sparking wild scenes of jubilation.

But now attention turns to their Nations League with Louis van Gaal’s side confident after a 4-1 win over Belgium.

Defeat in their first group game to Poland means Wales need a result here, with Netherlands keen to make it six points from six available. Belgium host Poland in the other game in the group this evening.

Here’s everything you need to know before today’s clash.

When is Wales vs Netherlands?

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday, 8 June at 7:45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the game on S4C (19:25pm BST) or Box Nation (19:35pm BST). You can stream the match live on mobile devices on S4C here and via Box Nation here .

Confirmed line-ups

Wales XI : Ward, Roberts, Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Norrington, Wilson, Morrell, Levitt, James, Johnson.

Netherlands XI : Flekken, Teze, De Ligt, Vrij, Hateboer, Koppmeiners, Schouten, Malacia, Lang, Gakpo, Weghorst.

Odds

Wales: 19/4

Draw: 14/5

Netherlands: 11/20

Prediction

Wales have done the hard work, so it would be understandable if concentration is slightly lost in the days between the win over Ukraine and here. We’ll side with the Netherlands to grab a win here. 1-3.