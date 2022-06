PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid it Forward in a north Phoenix neighborhood to Carol Bryant, a mail carrier loved by everyone in her community. Katie Sprute nominated Carol. “She has demonstrated such kindness and a strong since of community with everybody around here. I felt truly blessed that she was going to be our mail carrier; she gives all kinds of love to the dogs and the kids in the neighborhood. She really looks out for all our neighbors,” said Katie.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO