Kounalakis moves on to California’s Lieutenant Governor general election

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhQKC_0g3x093z00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Associated Press is projecting incumbent Eleni Kounalakis (D) will move forward to California’s Lieutenant Governor general race.

Kounalakis’ opponent is still not known, but Republican candidate Angela Underwood Jacobs was the second leading vote getter as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Kounalakis, with 52.4% of the vote, and Jacobs with 19.77% of the vote, currently have the top two spots on Tuesday’s ballot over Mohammad Arif (P&F) , David Fennell (R), Jeffrey Highbear Morgan (D), William Cavett “Skee” Saacke (D), David Hillberg (NPP), Clint W. Saunders (R).

A closer look: Eleni Kounalakis

Kounalakis, originally elected to Lieutenant Governor in 2019, was born in Sacramento. She graduated from Dartmouth College before earning an MBA from UC Berkeley. She was previously the U.S. Ambassador to Hungary.

Arif is a Bakersfield entrepreneur and Kern County chair of the Peace and Freedom Party. He and his wife immigrated from Punjab, India. He graduated with a master’s degree in economics from Hailey College of Commerce in Pakistan, according to Ballotpedia. Previously, Arif worked as an organizer and political worker.

Fennell, born in Half Moon Bay, is a Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist and entrepreneur, according to Ballotpedia. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Santa Clara University and a master’s degree in Asian studies from University of San Francisco’s Center for the Pacific Rim. He also studied at the Beijing Language Institute in China, according to Ballotpedia.

Morgan was born in Santa Cruz, Calif. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from William Jessup University in 2018 and a graduate degree from Liberty University in 2020, according to Ballotpedia. H previously worked as the director of Cloud Professional Services.

Saacke was born in Torrance, Calif. He graduated from the University of California, Irvine in 1992 and Southwestern University School of Law in 1995 with a law degree. He has worked as a lawyer in California and Nevada and a licensed real estate broker in California, according to Ballotpedia.

Hillberg is a former military officer. He was born in Inglewood, Calif. and served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1981, according to Ballotpedia. His previous occupations include FAA certified aviation mechanic, actor, producer, and director.

Saunders was born in St. Helena, Calif., according to Ballotpedia.

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven't spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday’s primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they will be strongly favored this fall, and the Legislature appears on track to stay firmly in Democratic control. But the ouster of San Francisco’s top […]
#Election State#Lieutenant General#Uc Berkeley#Santa Clara University#The Associated Press#Republican#Skee#Dartmouth College
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to an easy victory in Tuesday’s primary barely one year after surviving a recall attempt, advancing to the November general election where he will be an overwhelming favorite to defeat a little-known Republican state senator. Early returns Tuesday showed...
Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
Voters in deep-blue California rebuked Democrats in both the Bay Area and Southland on Tuesday. In San Francisco, a progressive prosecutor was recalled. In Los Angeles, a billionaire former Republican is in the runoff for mayor. Why it matters: Even in top Democratic power centers, midterm-year liberal voters are fed...
