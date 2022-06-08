ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Benton PUD offices will open late June 9

 2 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton Public Utility District offices in Kennewick and...

Fire crews respond to U-Haul on fire near apartments

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick, Richland and Pasco Fire Departments responded to a U-Haul on fire at 2604 W Bruneau Place that was reportedly threatening nearby apartments shortly after 1:30 a.m. on June 8. The 15-foot box truck had flames coming through the roof. An apartment building was about...
KENNEWICK, WA
Benton City, City Wide Yard Sale

The first rule to hitting yard sales in my household is "HUSTLE!" Why do we have to hustle? Simple, to get to as many yard sales as possible and to find all the good deals before they are all gone! It would sure be nice if they were all mapped out and lined up so we could just hit sale, after sale...
BENTON CITY, WA
Kennewick man booked into Benton County Jail after physical assault

KENNEWICK, Wash. - On Friday morning at around 1 a.m. Kennewick Police received a call for physical assault. A 37-year-old male assaulted a female at the 1000 block of E. 7th Ave. Police found probable cause to arrest the Kennewick resident for Assault 2 DV, and Unlawful Imprisonment. According to...
KENNEWICK, WA
Ice Harbor Dam Visitor Center schedules closures due to staffing

BURBANK, Wash. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District has announced temporary closures at the Ice Harbor Dam Visitor Center due to staffing constraints. The visitor center will be closed June 13-14 and will reopen at 9 a.m. on June 15. The center will also be closed June 17 and 21.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Police arrest truck driver for trying to hit someone

PASCO, Wash. - Police in Pasco received several reports on June 7 of a white truck trying to hit somebody near the Bank of the West, located on Court Street and Road 36. They said when they got there, they found the suspect with witnesses help and took them into custody for second degree assault.
PASCO, WA
News Break
Politics
Longtime member of sheriff’s office runs for top post

With three decades of experience under his belt, Joey Kriete is betting that it’s that very experience which will get him to run the only police agency he’s called home his whole life. Kriete (pronounced ‘Kreet’), Chief Deputy at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, is running to replace...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Roadwork in Franklin County causing traffic delays

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Crews have begun roadwork in Franklin County that could cause traffic to be delayed. Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to be aware of crack sealing on Glade North Rd. to Eltopia West Rd. FCSO says work is also being done on State Route 170 from...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Flood watch in effect in Yakima area from Friday through Sunday

A flood watch is in effect in the Yakima area from Friday morning through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Moderate to heavy rain is in the forecast, causing creeks and streams to rise through the weekend. The area that will be most affected is the Naches River near Naches and Cliffdell, the weather service said.
YAKIMA, WA
Driver, passenger identified in fatal car crash at Yakima Air Terminal

Yakima police have identified the driver who was killed in a May 20 crash that damaged the Yakima Air Terminal control tower. Vance Terrell Jourdan III, 19, died at the airport as he was being transferred from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. His death has been ruled an accident, with blunt-force trauma to his head and body, Curtice said.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

