Benton PUD offices will open late June 9

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Richland Police Department sent out their Bomb Squad Thursday, June 9, to help out Benton County deputies. A concerned citizen reported a PVC pipe bomb they found near McNary Road. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has provided limited details, but says the pipe bomb was taken care of. They ask that if you find...
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A couple with a young child have been given shelter and food thanks to the Benton County Sheriff Foundation. Benton County deputies received a report at the Benton City Library that the couple appeared to be living in a car with a one-year-old child. The...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick, Richland and Pasco Fire Departments responded to a U-Haul on fire at 2604 W Bruneau Place that was reportedly threatening nearby apartments shortly after 1:30 a.m. on June 8. The 15-foot box truck had flames coming through the roof. An apartment building was about...
Getting on the Blue Bridge from the Lewis Street exit is a chore and dangerous every single day when I get off. I'd like to avoid it but it's the fastest way home for me. Here are 15 Things We Are Begging Tri-Cities To Stop Doing While Driving. The problem...
PASCO, Wash. - A fire at Juniper Dunes started from an off-roading Jeep that got stuck and then caught on fire, according to Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris. The fire was called in at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Juniper Dunes is a popular area for off-road...
The first rule to hitting yard sales in my household is "HUSTLE!" Why do we have to hustle? Simple, to get to as many yard sales as possible and to find all the good deals before they are all gone! It would sure be nice if they were all mapped out and lined up so we could just hit sale, after sale...
Authorities identified 23-year-old Austin G Devolve as the victim who suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident that also killed 19-year-old Vance Terrell Jourdan III on May 20 at Yakima Air Terminal. The fatal car crash took place on West Washington Avenue just before 3 a.m. According to the investigation reports,...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - On Friday morning at around 1 a.m. Kennewick Police received a call for physical assault. A 37-year-old male assaulted a female at the 1000 block of E. 7th Ave. Police found probable cause to arrest the Kennewick resident for Assault 2 DV, and Unlawful Imprisonment. According to...
BURBANK, Wash. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District has announced temporary closures at the Ice Harbor Dam Visitor Center due to staffing constraints. The visitor center will be closed June 13-14 and will reopen at 9 a.m. on June 15. The center will also be closed June 17 and 21.
PASCO, Wash. - Police in Pasco received several reports on June 7 of a white truck trying to hit somebody near the Bank of the West, located on Court Street and Road 36. They said when they got there, they found the suspect with witnesses help and took them into custody for second degree assault.
The Yakima man who exchanged gunfire with police and was shot May 30 is now in the Yakima County jail. Zachary Lee Zimmerman, 30, made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on charges of first-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Zimmerman was shot...
With three decades of experience under his belt, Joey Kriete is betting that it’s that very experience which will get him to run the only police agency he’s called home his whole life. Kriete (pronounced ‘Kreet’), Chief Deputy at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, is running to replace...
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Crews have begun roadwork in Franklin County that could cause traffic to be delayed. Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to be aware of crack sealing on Glade North Rd. to Eltopia West Rd. FCSO says work is also being done on State Route 170 from...
An 18-year-old Yakima man charged in a homicide on La Salle Street this past month is a suspect in a 2021 killing. David Davila-Cordero is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting in the death of Jose “Joey” Guillermo Cantu.
A flood watch is in effect in the Yakima area from Friday morning through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Moderate to heavy rain is in the forecast, causing creeks and streams to rise through the weekend. The area that will be most affected is the Naches River near Naches and Cliffdell, the weather service said.
Yakima police have identified the driver who was killed in a May 20 crash that damaged the Yakima Air Terminal control tower. Vance Terrell Jourdan III, 19, died at the airport as he was being transferred from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. His death has been ruled an accident, with blunt-force trauma to his head and body, Curtice said.
