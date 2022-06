A gallbladder infection can occur in cats of any age or breed. It can develop suddenly with severe symptoms in some cats, while others may have more mild symptoms. It’s often caused by a bacterial infection of the gallbladder and bile duct. Cats with gallbladder infections will show symptoms like loss of appetite, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. They may also exhibit a yellow tint to their skin and gums. Gallbladder infections aren’t contagious, but usually occur when bacteria in the blood or the gastrointestinal tract moves into the gallbladder. Gallbladder infections are serious and require medical treatment. Sometimes, surgery is needed to resolve the condition.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO