Farmington, CT

104-year-old Connecticut woman’s longtime wish to pet penguin comes true

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
FARMINGTON, Conn. — A 104-year-old Connecticut woman recently made a new feathered friend – and her longtime dream became reality in the process.

According to WFSB and WVIT, Bertha Komor, who lives at Village Gate of Farmington, loves penguins and has longed to pet one. Her caregivers worked with Twilight Wish Connecticut and the Mystic Aquarium to make it happen, organizing a visit last week from Red Green, an African penguin.

“I didn’t expect this,” said Komor, who not only had the chance to see her favorite animal up close but also was able to hold and pet one. She called the experience “wonderful,” WFSB reported.

Twilight Wish, a nonprofit that grants seniors’ wishes, also took to Facebook to share photos of the heartwarming moment.

“At 104 years young, Bertha was thrilled to finally have this wish granted!,” the foundation captioned the photos. “Thank you to the Mystic Aquarium for making this wish come true!”

WTNH

Waterford High School struck by lightning

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterford police and fire departments responded to the Waterford High School after it was struck by lightning. Officials said they were called to the scene early this morning due to the severe thunderstorms that occurred Thursday morning. Lightning had struck the building near the auditorium, which had set off the fire […]
WATERFORD, CT
Register Citizen

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, June 10 - June 12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The second week of Pride month features rainbow-filled events, as well as some delicious food-filled festivals across the state. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Bands, Brews & BBQ For Mohegan Sun’s Annual BBQ Fest. Uncasville.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fatal Powassan case in CT raises concerns, questions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Experts are sounding the alarm on ticks after officials announced the first fatal case of the Powassan virus in Connecticut this year. The Department of Public Health says a woman in her 90s was bitten by a tick in New London County and succumbed to the virus back in May. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Power Out in Downtown Waterbury: Mayor

Power is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He posted on Facebook that there is an underground transformer fire between Exchange Place and Phoenix Avenue. Eversource is reporting 182 power outages in Waterbury as of 3:15 p.m.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pets Perish in Manchester Fire

Residents were able to safely get out of a Manchester home that was on fire early Thursday morning, but some pets died in the fire, according to Manchester Fire, Rescue, EMS. Firefighters responded to a two-story house on Middle Turnpike East at 1:16 a.m. Thursday and found heavy smoke coming from the second-floor bedrooms. The fire was under control at 1:49 a.m.
MANCHESTER, CT
