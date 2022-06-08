ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Car theft leads to pursuit with officers

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZC6u_0g3wyuzT00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a car theft that ended in a pursuit with officers.

It took place on Tuesday night in the central part of the valley in the 3900 block of Palos Verdes.

Police say a man’s pickup truck was stolen after he was approached by two men and two women. The man told police he was pulled out of his truck by one of the men.

The man’s truck was later found by police after they spotted the suspect driving it in the area of Twain and Paradise. After a pursuit with officers, the suspect pulled into a parking lot where he collided with a metal gate.

Police say that’s when the suspect attempted to run away but he was eventually caught by officers.

