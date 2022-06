There have been multiple sell-off trends recorded in bitcoin since the crash in December 2021. These sell-offs have been responsible for the decline in prices recorded in the digital asset over the last couple of months. Naturally, sell-off trends can be recorded on their magnitude depending on when the trading hours of a particular region are open. This time around, it seems that macro pressure on the U.S. market has been the culprit.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO