ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK annual house prices slow for 3rd month in a row - Halifax

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMPNf_0g3wyEMJ00

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The annual pace of house price increases in Britain slowed in May for a third month in a row and a further cooling of demand is likely as households struggle with high inflation, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

Prices rose by 10.5% compared with May last year, down from April's 10.8% increase to show the smallest increase since January.

Prices rose in monthly terms for an 11th consecutive month, up by 1.0% in May after a 1.2% increase in April.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said a shortage of homes for sale remained the main driver for house prices, despite a tightening cost-of-living squeeze as inflation approaches 10%.

"However, the housing market has begun to show signs of cooling. Mortgage activity has started to come down and, coupled with the inflationary pressures currently exerted on household budgets, it's likely activity will start to slow," he said.

"So, there is perhaps one green shoot for prospective purchasers; with overall buying demand down compared to last year, we may be past the peak sellers' market."

Nationwide, another mortgage lender, has also said a slowdown in the housing market is likely.

Bank of England data published last week showed a sharp drop in mortgage approvals in April.

The BoE has raised interest rates four times since December, taking Bank Rate to 1.0%, and it is expected to increase them again next week after its June meeting.

Halifax said nine regions of the United Kingdom registered double-digit annual inflation, with only Yorkshire and the Humber, Scotland and London in single figures.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

House hunter numbers edge down as living costs and higher interest rates bite

Demand from prospective home buyers fell in May, in what could be a side-effect of the rising cost of living and higher interest rates, according to surveyors.The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said property professionals reported that new buyer inquiries fell in May, with a net balance of 7% reporting falls rather than rises.This was a turnaround from April when a balance of 8% reported rises in buyer inquiries rather than falls.Some professionals put this down to some buyers tightening their belts as the cost-of-living has an effect, and May’s result brings to an end eight months in a...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

European rate rise plans and Shanghai Covid measures drag back markets

The FTSE 100 plunged lower on the back of renewed coronavirus worries in China and the European Central Bank’s plan to soon hike interest rates.Shares across Europe started the day in negative territory following the news that some parts of Shanghai will go into another lockdown with a widespread testing programme to be conducted this weekend.Losses grew further after the ECB outlined plans for rate rises in July and September.London’s top flight ended the day down 116.79 points, or 1.54%, at 7,476.21.The German Dax decreased by 1.73% by the end of the session while the French Cac fell 1.4%.“It might...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Bank Of England#Boe#Bank Rate
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
BBC

Important Orkney seagrass meadow mapped for first time

Greenpeace and Scottish campaign group Open Seas have, for the first time, documented an "important" seagrass meadow in Orkney. The investigation was carried out at the suggestion of local woman Catherine Chattington who is "delighted" at the findings. Phil Taylor from Open Seas says seagrass has experienced serious declines in...
WILDLIFE
Reuters

UK court says flight to take migrants to Rwanda can go ahead

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - The first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead next week, the High Court in London ruled on Friday after a judge dismissed campaigners' attempts to win an injunction to stop it. Charities and a trade union had launched...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy