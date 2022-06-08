ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery

By MarketBeat Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

It’s been a challenging year for most software stocks .

Concerns about IT budgets being pared back amid rising global economic uncertainty have slashed software company market values in 2022. Those that are unprofitable have seen the most dramatic recalibrations.

Thankfully, the worst may be over.

Last month the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index was down as much as 33% from where it began the year. Since then it has rallied 10% on hopes that a less aggressive Fed can calm inflation, navigate a smooth economic landing, and revive software spending.

Some software plays have staged particularly convincing rebounds that suggest it’s uphill from here. Let’s look at three of the biggest moves that are helping the software group hit the reset button.

Is Salesforce Stock in an Uptrend?

Salesforce, Inc. ( NYSE: CRM ) has bounced 20% off its bottom and done so in high volume fashion. Last week’s first quarter earnings report was the accelerant.

The customer relationship management SaaS provider outperformed its own revenue and EPS expectations in addition to those of the Street. The unlikely double beat was driven by contributions from all business units, including the recently acquired Slack which chipped in $344 million in revenue.

What is even more encouraging than the recent financial results is the fact that Salesforce is hiring like crazy. It expanded its workforce by 30% in the quarter ended April 30th in anticipation of strong demand for cloud-based CRM solutions across industries. New offerings that cater to the mobile, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and social networking markets are poised to be the biggest growth drivers.

The most compelling narrative from a long-term perspective is Salesforce’s expansion of its addressable market. It is doing so by launching new products and introducing extensions of existing products, thereby generating cross-sell opportunities. Meanwhile, brand new markets are being entered through M&A activity including buyouts of Slack, Tableau, and MuleSoft.

At the midpoint, management’s projection for current year adjusted EPS imputes a 39x multiple. While far from cheap, it may be a price worth paying given Salesforce's exposure to an expanding lineup of growth opportunities.

Is Autodesk Stock a Buy?

Autodesk, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ADSK ) also gapped up on the heels of a strong first-quarter report. The trading volume wasn’t as powerful as in the case of Salesforce, but with the stock still approximately 40% below last year’s peak there could be plenty of upside.

The maker of AutoCAD and other design software turned in 39% profit growth in Q1, handily topping its own guidance and the analyst consensus. Like Salesforce, the performance was driven by broad-based strength which tells investors that Autodesk is experiencing steady demand across all end markets—and lacks a weak segment that can sometimes limit a stock’s potential. In addition to AutoCAD, its Architecture, Construction, and Engineering (AEC), Manufacturing, and Media segments are all starting the new fiscal year on the right foot.

Autodesk lowered its full-year guidance due to the effects of the strong dollar, a software industry trend that started with similar verbiage from Microsoft last month. Foreign exchange headwinds are of particular concern to Autodesk because two-thirds of sales come from outside the U.S.

While the new projection of $5 billion in FY23 revenue isn’t as much as some had predicted, it still implies 12% growth. More importantly, Autodesk has the demand and pricing power to drive another big jump in earnings. Sell-side firms are estimating 32% profit growth this year. The vast majority are calling the stock a buy with most price targets near $300.

Is Paylocity Stock Worth the Premium Valuation?

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s ( NASDAQ: PCTY ) slide from the $300 level may finally be winding down. Shares of the payroll and HR software provider have rebounded 19% from last month’s low and regained their 50-day moving average in above-average volume.

Another bullish sign is that Paylocity’s cloud solutions are gaining traction with small businesses. Tools like Paylocity Web Pay, HR, and Impression are helping drive efficiencies and improved employee engagement for more than 25,000 U.S. businesses as they recover from the pandemic.

Paylocity is on pace to generate at least 40% profit growth in its current fiscal year after recording 13% bottom-line growth last year. The acceleration is a reflection of the company’s leading position in payroll processing and human capital management (HCM) software, one that has been fortified by continuous innovation and new product launches.

Lately, the stock price hasn’t reflected this strength due to the impact of a potential recession on small businesses and increasing competition from major industry players like ADP and Paychex. The lofty P/E ratio has also been a headwind.

Until this year, investors haven’t minded paying a premium for Paylocity. As some of the near-term pressures subside, the stock could once again command the 60x-plus multiple that reflects its dominance in the space and long growth runway.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Juniper Research: Enterprise Cybersecurity Spend to Exceed $226 Billion Globally by 2027, as AWS & IBM Top Competitor Leaderboard

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- A new study from Juniper Research has found the value of enterprise cybersecurity spend will exceed $226 billion in 2027; up from $179 billion in 2022. This growth of 26% over the next 5 years reflects the increasing maturity of the cybersecurity market, which continues to evolve as new threats emerge. The report identified a rising awareness of vulnerabilities, alongside emerging threats, including ransomware and DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) as key drivers behind the increasing spend.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Software Industry#Design Software#Fed#Salesforce Inc#Eps
TechCrunch

Juni jumps on $206M to help e-commerce players manage their own money better

Mubadala Capital led the $100 million equity round, with previous backers EQT Ventures, Felix Capital, Cherry Ventures and Partners of DST Global also participating. Meanwhile, the $106 million in debt funding — which Juni will use to fuel its credit products — is coming from TriplePoint Capital. Founded...
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Heartland acquires dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport

Heartland Express has returned to the acquisition market with the purchase of a dry van truckload company, Smith Transport. In its first acquisition since it bought Mills Transfer in August 2019, Heartland paid approximately $170 million for all of the equity in Smith and related companies. “During the pandemic, it...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
The Associated Press

ANEXT Bank Soft Launches Today As Singapore’s Newest Digital Wholesale Bank

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2022-- ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group, announced its soft launch today. The soft launch follows its receipt of MAS’ approval to commence business on 2 June 2022. The Singapore-based digital bank will focus on providing digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those engaging in cross-border operations for growth and global expansion.
WORLD
Entrepreneur

Is Fastly Stock a Buy or a Sell?

Content delivery network and software company Fastly (FSLY) reported revenue growth of nearly 20.7% in its last quarterly release. However, the stock has slumped nearly 64% in price year-to-date. So,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy