Energy Industry

Russia is sending more oil to Asia as China and India continue to snap up cheap barrels, bolstering Moscow's revenues despite EU sanctions

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right.)

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • Russia has increased oil shipments out of the major port of Kozmino by about 20%.
  • China and India have been snapping up discounted Russian oil amid sanctions and boycotts.
  • Surging demand from buyers in Asia is making up for the impact of EU sanctions.

Russia is shipping more oil to Asia as it looks to counter the impact of EU sanctions.

Last Monday, the EU agreed on a Russian oil ban that stands to cut about 90% of Russian oil imports to the bloc by the end of the year. But demand from China and India is robust, as Russia discounts its oil prices amid sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

To meet Asian demand, Russia has increased shipments by about 20% out of the major port of Kozmino in the east of the country, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The exports from the port are pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline operated by Transneft. The Russian pipeline company has increased the amount of crude oil pumped to Kozmino by 70,000 barrels a day, Reuters reported. On top of the piped oil, Russia also plans to send an additional 80,000 barrels of crude oil a day via rail to Kozmino from Siberia.

Transneft did not respond immediately to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Much of the oil is headed to China and India, neither of which has condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine. Beijing has criticized sanctions against Russia.

India, meanwhile, has hit back at criticism that it's funding the war in Ukraine through its purchases. In May, the Indian petroleum and natural gas ministry said Russian energy accounts for a "miniscule" proportion of its consumption and that a sudden stop to crude shipments would jack up global oil prices and hurt consumers.

"We don't send people to buy Russian oil, we send people to buy oil in the market, buy the best oil," Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday, per Economic Times.

Jaishankar also called out the rest of Europe for its massive Russian natural-gas purchases.

"Why it's only Indian money and fund coming from India and not gas coming to Europe which funds war, let's be even-handed out here," said Jaishankar, per Economic Times.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in April India isn't violating sanctions by buying Russian oil.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Person
Narendra Modi
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
