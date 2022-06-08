ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Doña Ana County voters toss gov's pick in district courthouse race

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Doña Ana County Democratic voters ousted the governor's pick for a judge and selected Robert Lara. Lara bested Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's appointee Jessica Streeter in Tuesday's primary election.

Streeter was appointed by the governor to replace Merci Beyer, who retired from the 3rd Judicial District Court in 2021. New Mexico law allows for the governor's appointees to be challenged in elections shortly after they're appointed.

Lara pulled in 55 percent (4,679 votes) compared to Streeter's 45 percent (3,892 votes), according to the Secretary of State's unofficial counts. Casey Fitch, who was also recently appointed by the governor, ran unopposed in the primary.

Fitch and Lara will not face Republican challengers in the general.

In the Doña Ana County probate judge race, Judith Ann Baca beat Norma Torres Roberts. Baca earned 58 percent (4,385 votes) while Roberts picked up 42 percent (3,212), according to the unofficial results.

