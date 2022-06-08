ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Jimmy Paulding celebrates Tuesday night lead against incumbent Lynn Compton in SLO County District 4 Supervisor race

By Dave Alley
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SLO County District 4 Supervisor candidates; Lynn Compton (left), Jimmy Paulding (right) Photos courtesy of Lynn Compton/Jimmy Paulding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtUjG_0g3wvHXl00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- For the second time in four years, the race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor is between Lynn Compton and Jimmy Paulding.

In 2018, the race was incredibly close. Compton won a second term, beating out Paulding by a mere 60 votes. In June 2018, it took over two weeks of counting the more than 18,000 ballots cast to finally determine Compton as the winner.

This time around, the margin is significantly wider.

As of 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Paulding was in front with a sizable 16% point lead over Compton: 58% to 42%.

Paulding was leading by nearly 1,600 votes.

For Paulding and his supporters at his watch party in Arroyo Grande, there were plenty of cheers and smiles.

"Back in 2018 when we got the first round updates, first round of numbers, I think we were kind of neck and neck so to have a 19% point lead feels good at the moment," said Paulding soon after the first round of results were released. "Of course though we are going to have to wait until every ballot is counted and excited to finally get across the finish line"

Meanwhile, Compton spent much of her day at the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Afterwards, News Channel missed her at a watch party in Grover Beach before she headed to her home Tuesday evening.

We've reached out to Compton for a statement on the first round of numbers, but have not yet heard back.

Whoever wins this election will be officially seated on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in January.

On Tuesday night, Paulding said if his lead holds, he's ready to bring a non-partisan approach to the Board of Supervisors and a desire to leave national politics out of local government.

Paulding currently serves on the Arroyo Grande City Council. He was elected in Nov. 2018, just five months after losing the June 2018 District 4 race to Compton.

Compton has served on the Board of Supervisors since beating appointed incumbent Caren Ray in Nov. 2014.

The post Jimmy Paulding celebrates Tuesday night lead against incumbent Lynn Compton in SLO County District 4 Supervisor race appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart leading state assembly race, multiple seats left unchallenged

Current Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart was leading the race for the California 37th Assembly District after preliminary election results trickled in over the course of election night, but the victor of the seat will not be officially decided until the November General Elections. The post Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart leading state assembly race, multiple seats left unchallenged appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

At least 30,000 votes to be counted in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says at least 30,000 ballots remain to be counted for the primary election as of Wednesday afternoon. An official number of ballots remaining to be counted will be released Thursday at noon, with more coming in by mail. Cano says counting will resume The post At least 30,000 votes to be counted in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County election night coverage

An unusually heated election cycle, both nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, is drawing to a close. Likewise, the slugfests over three supervisor seats and the clerk recorders top spot are wrapping up. Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Elections
City
Grover Beach, CA
News Channel 3-12

California Primary Election Results 2022: Journalist Jerry Roberts weighs in on election results in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The polls for the California Primary Elections closed at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. “You know this was kind of like spring training for the fall elections. You know because of California’s top two system you’re setting up the playoffs for the fall," said local political analyst Jerry Roberts. Roberts said The post California Primary Election Results 2022: Journalist Jerry Roberts weighs in on election results in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbent#San Luis#Ballots#Board Of Supervisors#Politics Local#Election Local
New Times

Arroyo Grande is considering a sales tax ballot measure to save its deteriorating roads, but the problem isn't unique to the area

Arroyo Grande's worsening pavements might have a long-overdue makeover on their horizon. But fixing those potholes, cracked curbs, and crumbling asphalt would cost residents a 1 percent increase in sales tax. After receiving an "increasingly frightening picture" of its pavements analyzed by city staff, the Arroyo Grande City Council approved...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out series of spot fires near Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – A series of spot fires broke out along a highway west of Orcutt Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported in a grass field between Highway 1 and Highway 135 south of Clark Avenue around 1:25 p.m., and approximately five acres had burned as of The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out series of spot fires near Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tallying Concealed Weapons Permits in Santa Barbara County

In Santa Barbara County, 98 people are currently licensed to carry concealed weapons. Of those, four are judges. In the previous two years, 15 “concealed carry” licenses were issued: eight in 2021, and seven in 2020. Only one was issued this year. One was also revoked this year. Former private investigator Craig Case got in legal hot water for forging his expired permit to make it appear it was current.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara City Council approves Chick-fil-A traffic agreement, rescinds direction to declare public nuisance

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday rescinded its direction to prepare to declare Chick-fil-A a public nuisance because of the major traffic back-ups that result from the restaurant's drive-through lanes The post Santa Barbara City Council approves Chick-fil-A traffic agreement, rescinds direction to declare public nuisance appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Recapping 2022 Central Coast Primary Elections so far

(KION-TV)-- Races are still wrapping up along the Central Coast, with several candidates sealing wins and not requiring runoff elections come November. Candidates have to secure more than 50% of votes in local elections to avoid a runoff election in November. Eric Taylor will remain sheriff of San Benito County after securing 67% of the The post Recapping 2022 Central Coast Primary Elections so far appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy