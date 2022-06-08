ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEADING OFF: Angels skid goes on sans Maddon, Correa ready

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Free falling toward a dreadful bit of team history, the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday and appointed third base coach Phil Nevin to the role on an interim basis. Los Angeles still lost its 13th straight game Tuesday...

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during Red Sox series

BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
Morel homers off game's first pitch, but it's mostly downhill for Cubs as they lose to Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on a rainy Tuesday night.Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008.Reliever Bryan Baker (2-3) earned the win after allowing one run and one hit over 1 1/3 innings.Christopher Morel homered on the game's first pitch off rookie Kyle Bradish and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games to begin his career, extending his Cubs' record. Morel...
Blackmon's pinch-hit HR boosts Rockies past Giants 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO -- Connor Joe homered leading off the game, pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon connected for a three-run shot and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night. Germán Márquez shook off a shaky start and struck out seven in six innings for his first road win...
Giants beat Rockies in 10 on Blackmon's fielding error

SAN FRANCISCO — Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.Walton began the inning at second base and stayed there after pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford popped out. Luis González followed with a slow single to right field off Carlos Estevez (1-3) that eluded Blackmon — who had earlier thrown a runner out at the plate — as Walton rounded third, then scampered home with the winning run.Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and Thairo Estrada added an RBI single for...
