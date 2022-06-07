ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WWE's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods to host Hashtag Sports Awards

By Joseph Currier
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods are teaming up to host an awards show next month. Kingston & Woods will be the hosts of this year's Hashtag Sports Awards, which are taking place at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 12. The awards honor...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan as only known athlete billionaires

"But through it all, the 46-year-old Woods has maintained his supremacy as one of the top-earning athletes in the world, raking in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career -- more than anyone else Forbes has tracked," Forbes staff writer Matt Craig wrote. "Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires. ... Yet to this point, less than 10% of Woods’ career earnings, and net worth, comes from golf winnings. The bulk of his fortune comes from enormous endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, with whom he signed in 1996 and which remains his biggest backer."
GOLF
Yardbarker

Dustin Johnson to only play LIV Golf events and majors in future

Dustin Johnson is one of many golf stars who left the PGA Tour this week to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, and it doesn’t look like he has any intention of returning one day. Speaking to Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir on Friday, the former world No. 1 golfer...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Suns G Devin Booker Celebrates Dog Haven's Birthday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is many things. Booker is a product of the University of Kentucky, a first-round selection in the NBA Draft and has blossomed into one of the league's best scorers. He's a three-time NBA All-Star and this year earned All-NBA First Team honors. Gold medalist at...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy takes shot at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman after latest win

Rory McIlroy on Sunday captured his 21st career PGA Tour win, and he took the opportunity to take a shot at Greg Norman. McIlroy shot 19-under to win the RBC Canadian Open for the second time in his career. He finished ahead of Tony Finau by two strokes to win the event.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Rangers-White Sox game featured funny pitcher-batter name combination

Hopefully you weren’t hungry while watching the Texas Rangers-Chicago White Sox game on Friday night. In the eighth inning of the contest, Rangers reliever John King entered the game trying to hold a 3-3 tie. After King got two quick outs, White Sox third baseman Jake Burger stepped into the batter’s box to face him. That’s right, we got a Burger-King matchup.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy